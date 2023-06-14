Tuesday TV Ratings: MasterChef Contestants Battle It Out With Pho Challenge

Sofia Geraghty
It was goodbye for one MasterChef contestant last night, as the cooks were faced with the task of producing a bowl of hearty Pho soup.

Whilst the challenge was bad news for one contestant whose soup was too “fatty” it was good news for Network 10 – the show gained 501,000 metro views and was the second most-watched entertainment show of Tuesday night.

It was only beaten by Seven’s quiz show The Chase which had a total of 565,000 metro viewers last night.

Seven’s Home and Away pulled in 481,000 viewers and Nine’s Parental Guidance had 420,000 views.

Nine’s Hot Seat had 419,000 views and Network 10’s The Cheap Seats had 395,000 views.

Seven News topped the overall leaderboard with 991,000 views and Nine News had 816,000 views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 26.9 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 26.2 per cent, Network 10 with 19.4 per cent, the ABC with 17.0 per cent and SBS with 10.5 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
26.2%26.9%19.4%17.0%10.5%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network991,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network909,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network816,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network813,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network637,000
6THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network565,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV550,000
8MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUESNetwork 10501,000
9HOME AND AWAYSeven Network481,000
107.30-EVABC TV444,000

TV Ratings

