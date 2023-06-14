Tuesday TV Ratings: MasterChef Contestants Battle It Out With Pho Challenge

It was goodbye for one MasterChef contestant last night, as the cooks were faced with the task of producing a bowl of hearty Pho soup.

Whilst the challenge was bad news for one contestant whose soup was too “fatty” it was good news for Network 10 – the show gained 501,000 metro views and was the second most-watched entertainment show of Tuesday night.

It was only beaten by Seven’s quiz show The Chase which had a total of 565,000 metro viewers last night.

Seven’s Home and Away pulled in 481,000 viewers and Nine’s Parental Guidance had 420,000 views.

Nine’s Hot Seat had 419,000 views and Network 10’s The Cheap Seats had 395,000 views.

Seven News topped the overall leaderboard with 991,000 views and Nine News had 816,000 views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 26.9 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 26.2 per cent, Network 10 with 19.4 per cent, the ABC with 17.0 per cent and SBS with 10.5 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 26.2% 26.9% 19.4% 17.0% 10.5%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 991,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 909,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 816,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 813,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 637,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 565,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 550,000 8 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUES Network 10 501,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 481,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 444,000