Monday TV Ratings: Ratings Up Despite Public Holiday, Seven Launches Million Dollar Island

TV viewing figures were higher than usual for a public holiday, with Seven News crossing the million mark with more than 1,210,000 metro viewers watching.

Nine News also pulled in a vast number of viewers with 917,000 metro viewers, whilst ABC had 597,000 views.

Meanwhile, in non-news, the AFL (on Seven) was the most-watched TV show of last night with more than 559,000 people watching Melbourne beat Collingwood.

Seven’s survival game show Million Dollar Island launched to 409,000 viewers. The show, hosted by SAS host Ant Middleton [pictured], sees 100 contestants battle it out on a remote Malaysian island for $1,000,000,000 in prize money.

Network 10’s MasterChef Australia had as many as 511,000 views and Have You Been Paying Attention? (also Network 10) had 507,000 views.

Meanwhile, Nine’s Parental Guidance had 445,000 views, Seven’s The Chase had 428,000 views and ABC’s Australian Story had 413,000 views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.6% 27.0% 19.5% 17.2% 7.8%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 1,210,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 1,110,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 917,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 857,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 703,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 597,000 7 SEVEN’S AFL: MONDAY AFTERNOON FOOTBALL Seven Network 559,000 8 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA MON Network 10 511,000 9 HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Network 10 507,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 488,000