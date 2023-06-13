Monday TV Ratings: Ratings Up Despite Public Holiday, Seven Launches Million Dollar Island

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
TV viewing figures were higher than usual for a public holiday, with Seven News crossing the million mark with more than 1,210,000 metro viewers watching.

Nine News also pulled in a vast number of viewers with 917,000 metro viewers, whilst ABC had 597,000 views.

Meanwhile, in non-news, the AFL (on Seven) was the most-watched TV show of last night with more than 559,000 people watching Melbourne beat Collingwood.

Seven’s survival game show Million Dollar Island launched to 409,000 viewers. The show, hosted by SAS host Ant Middleton [pictured], sees 100 contestants battle it out on a remote Malaysian island for $1,000,000,000 in prize money.

Network 10’s MasterChef Australia had as many as 511,000 views and Have You Been Paying Attention? (also Network 10) had 507,000 views.

Meanwhile, Nine’s Parental Guidance had 445,000 views, Seven’s The Chase had 428,000 views and ABC’s Australian Story had 413,000 views.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
28.6%27.0%19.5%17.2%7.8%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network1,210,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network1,110,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network917,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network857,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network703,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV597,000
7SEVEN’S AFL: MONDAY AFTERNOON FOOTBALLSeven Network559,000
8MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA MONNetwork 10511,000
9HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?Network 10507,000
107.30-EVABC TV488,000

