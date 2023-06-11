Sunday TV Ratings: Cricket Smacks Seven To A Big Win, But No One’s Catching Bluey Out

Seven’s final day coverage of the ICC World Test Championship game between Australia and India has proven a hit with viewers, peaking at 524,000 OzTAM metro viewers.

With the Aussies the clear favourites to win by day five (they ultimately won the match by 209 runs), viewers tuned in to watch the game done and won in the first session.

Seven’s cricket coverage obviously battered its rivals, with 10’s MasterChef managing 397,000 last night and Nine’s replay of the Queen flick Bohemian Rhapsody pulling just 237,000 non-cricket fans.

However, the top rating non-news show of Sunday belonged to the ABC’s Bluey that did 563,000.

Seven easily won Sunday night with 37 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine managed 26.9 per cent, 10 nabbed third spot and 15.7 per cent, the ABC posted 12.5 per cent and SBS did 7.9 per cent.

The most watched show of the evening was Seven’s 6pm news that pulled 842,000. Nine’s bulletin did 799,000, while 60 Minutes did 511,000.

In the battle of the footy codes, Seven’s AFL coverage did 339,000 to Nine’s NRL with 254,000.

10’s The Sunday Project did 245,000 and its 10 News First had 190,000.

The ABC’s night went this way: 7pm news (463,000), Designing A Legacy (299,000), Silent Witness (263,000) and Insiders (243,000).