Thursday TV Ratings: Cricket Helps Seven To Monumental Win!

Seven was the victorious winner last night with a total audience share of 40.4 per cent!

It was helped out by cricket as the ICC WTC Final brought in 427,000 metro viewers, putting it ahead of both the AFL and NRL. A total of 366,000 viewers signed up to watch the AFL (also Seven).

Seven’s The Chase Australia was the most-watched non-TV show of last night with 452,000 views. Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 415,000 views and Network 10’s MasterChef had a total of 393,000 views.

Nine’s A Current Affair had 563,000 views.

Following Seven in the overall audience share was Nine with 24.9 per cent, Network 10 with 14.5 per cent, the ABC with 12.3 per cent and SBS with 7.9 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 24.9% 40.4% 14.5% 12.3% 7.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 902,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 893,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 788,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 759,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 563,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 536,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 452,000 8 SEVEN’S CRICKET: ICC WTC FINAL D2 S1 Seven Network 427,000 9 HOT SEAT Nine Network 415,000 10 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA THURS Network 10 393,000