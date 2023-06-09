Thursday TV Ratings: Cricket Helps Seven To Monumental Win!

Sofia Geraghty
Seven was the victorious winner last night with a total audience share of 40.4 per cent!

It was helped out by cricket as the ICC WTC Final brought in 427,000 metro viewers, putting it ahead of both the AFL and NRL. A total of 366,000 viewers signed up to watch the AFL (also Seven).

Seven’s The Chase Australia was the most-watched non-TV show of last night with 452,000 views. Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 415,000 views and Network 10’s MasterChef had a total of 393,000 views.

Nine’s A Current Affair had 563,000 views.

Following Seven in the overall audience share was Nine with 24.9 per cent, Network 10 with 14.5 per cent, the ABC with 12.3 per cent and SBS with 7.9 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
24.9%40.4%14.5%12.3%7.9%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network902,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network893,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network788,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network759,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network563,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV536,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network452,000
8SEVEN’S CRICKET: ICC WTC FINAL D2 S1Seven Network427,000
9HOT SEATNine Network415,000
10MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA THURSNetwork 10393,000

