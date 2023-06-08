Wednesday TV Ratings: Aussies Sign Up For Utopia Return

ABCs Utopia returned to screens last night for the highly-anticipated fifth season of the show.

The comedy centres around the workings of the National Building Authority – a federal government organisation that is overseeing key infrastructure projects.

After a lengthy hiatus, the show returned and viewers were delighted – a total of 607,000 metro viewers signed up to watch.

It was narrowly edged out of the top spot by Nine’s Travel Guides which pulled in 686,000 views.

Meanwhile, 563,000 Aussies signed up to watch Seven’s ICC World Test Championship Final which took place at The Oval in London.

Seven’s quiz show The Chase pulled in 506,000 views.

Nine’s Hot Seat had 409,000 views and Network 10’s MasterChef Australia had 399,000 views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 32.5 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 27.6 per cent of views, the ABC with 16.8 per cent of views, Network 10 with 15.4 per cent of views and SBS with 7.7 per cent of views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.6% 32.5% 15.4% 16.8% 7.7%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 928,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 899,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 830,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 826,000 5 TRAVEL GUIDES Nine Network 686,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 654,000 7 UTOPIA-EV ABC TV 607,000 8 SEVEN’S CRICKET: ICC WTC FINAL D1 S1 Seven Network 563,000 9 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 510,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 506,000