Wednesday TV Ratings: Aussies Sign Up For Utopia Return

Sofia Geraghty
ABCs Utopia returned to screens last night for the highly-anticipated fifth season of the show.

The comedy centres around the workings of the National Building Authority – a federal government organisation that is overseeing key infrastructure projects.

After a lengthy hiatus, the show returned and viewers were delighted – a total of 607,000 metro viewers signed up to watch.

It was narrowly edged out of the top spot by Nine’s Travel Guides which pulled in 686,000 views.

Meanwhile, 563,000 Aussies signed up to watch Seven’s ICC World Test Championship Final which took place at The Oval in London.

Seven’s quiz show The Chase pulled in 506,000 views.

Nine’s Hot Seat had 409,000 views and Network 10’s MasterChef Australia had 399,000 views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 32.5 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 27.6 per cent of views, the ABC with 16.8 per cent of views, Network 10 with 15.4 per cent of views and SBS with 7.7 per cent of views.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
27.6%32.5%15.4%16.8%7.7%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network928,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network899,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network830,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network826,000
5TRAVEL GUIDESNine Network686,000
6A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network654,000
7UTOPIA-EVABC TV607,000
8SEVEN’S CRICKET: ICC WTC FINAL D1 S1Seven Network563,000
9ABC NEWS-EVABC TV510,000
10THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network506,000

