Tuesday TV Ratings: The Chase Comes Out Top

It was another win for The Chase last night with the quiz show at the top of the leaderboard for entertainment shows.

A total of 572,000 Aussies signed up to watch Seven’s quiz show. Taking the whole evening into account, this put it ahead of Home and Away (also Seven) with 505,000 views, Network 10’s MasterChef Australia with 434,000 views, and Nine’s Parental Guidance with 433,000 views.

Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 431,000 views and Network 10’s The Cheap Seats pulled in 379,000 views. Seven’s Better Homes and Gardens pulled in 322,000 views.

Seven News was the most-watched show of the entire evening with 960,000 views, followed by Nine News with 855,000 views and A Current Affair with 633,000 views.

Overall Seven won the night with 27.9 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 27.1 per cent of views, Network 10 with 19.2 per cent of views, the ABC with 16.3 per cent of views and SBS with 9.5 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.1% 27.9% 19.2% 16.3% 9.5%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 960,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 936,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 855,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 808,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 633,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 572,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 568,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 505,000 9 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUES Network 10 434,000 10 PARENTAL GUIDANCE -TUE Nine Network 433,000