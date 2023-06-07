Tuesday TV Ratings: The Chase Comes Out Top

Tuesday TV Ratings: The Chase Comes Out Top
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



It was another win for The Chase last night with the quiz show at the top of the leaderboard for entertainment shows.

A total of 572,000 Aussies signed up to watch Seven’s quiz show. Taking the whole evening into account, this put it ahead of Home and Away (also Seven) with 505,000 views, Network 10’s MasterChef Australia with 434,000 views, and Nine’s Parental Guidance with 433,000 views.

Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 431,000 views and Network 10’s The Cheap Seats pulled in 379,000 views. Seven’s Better Homes and Gardens pulled in 322,000 views.

Seven News was the most-watched show of the entire evening with 960,000 views, followed by Nine News with 855,000 views and A Current Affair with 633,000 views.

Overall Seven won the night with 27.9 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 27.1 per cent of views, Network 10 with 19.2 per cent of views, the ABC with 16.3 per cent of views and SBS with 9.5 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
27.1%27.9%19.2%16.3%9.5%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network960,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network936,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network855,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network808,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network633,000
6THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network572,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV568,000
8HOME AND AWAYSeven Network505,000
9MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUESNetwork 10434,000
10PARENTAL GUIDANCE -TUENine Network433,000

Please login with linkedin to comment

TV Ratings

Latest News

Kate & Co. PR Saddles Up With The Melbourne Racing Club
  • Marketing

Kate & Co. PR Saddles Up With The Melbourne Racing Club

Kate & Co. PR has been appointed as the new agency for Melbourne Racing Club (MRC) after a competitive pitch process. The PR agency is tasked with managing media relations, strategic ambassador program and influencer engagement across MRC’s key carnival periods, as well as driving corporate communications, particularly around the current redevelopment of Caulfield Racecourse […]

Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective
  • Opinion

Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective

In this guest, TrinityP3 media business director Stephen Wright does his best Zoolander to declare that indie agencies are SO hot right now… A session last week at Cannes in Cairns with the almost identical title – heralded the recent success of media agency independents but for those in attendance there was no complete picture […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023
  • Media

Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023

The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs), dubbed the Australian Audio Oscars, powered by iHeart are returning for 2023. The 2023 Australian Podcast Awards will have a total of 30 award categories from Best New Podcast to Podcast of the Year and every genre-based category in between. Over 45 judges listened to nearly 700 submissions in 2022, […]

Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire
  • Technology

Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire

Twitter’s US ad sales are down by 59 per cent year-on-year, according to the company’s internal reporting. What’s more, it is regularly missing its US weekly sales projections. That Twitter has been losing ad sales is nothing new. An exodus of advertisers started as soon as Elon Musk acquired the company from founder Jack Dorsey. […]

filling form online, questionnaire survey on laptop screen
  • Technology

Dynata Expands inBrain Survey Platform To APAC

First-party data firm Dynata has launched its inBrain survey-based monetisation platform into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The product is live in Australia, India, Japan and New Zealand and more markets will follow next year. Dynata said that its inBrain platform is a leader in sourcing, qualifying and engaging real and unique mobile-first consumers and has […]

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun
  • Campaigns

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun

Female-focused car insurance brand, Stella has launched a new brand campaign,  “It Takes Boobs,” conceptualised by Cocogun. Based on the premise that language shapes the way we see the world, the campaign celebrates courage, integrity and audacity and expands the vernacular around bravery to include a new phrase: “It Takes Boobs.” The campaign features women […]