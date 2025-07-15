Rexona Goes Downstairs In Ballsy New Campaign Via Mindshare

Rexona has launched a new ‘whole body’ deodorant and has launched a ballsy, cheeky, innuendo-filled campaign via Mindshare to spruik it.

Talking to Aussies in the same language they use to describe all their different body parts, the brand said it is creating a dialogue that’s relevant enough to help break the societal taboo that stems from body odour.

Partnering with Ladbible, Rexona has amplified the conversation by heading out across Australia from university campuses to retirement villages, to uncover the iconic nicknames Aussies have for all their bits. As, it turns out, Aussies love a nickname, and they have one for just about everything, even your feet.

These insights shaped the campaign, ensuring that Rexona is talking to Aussies in the language that they use every single day, however silly it might be.

Anna Tracey, personal care director “Humour has long been a way of tackling uncomfortable topics – and who wants to talk about body odour, let alone experience it! With only 1 per cent of body sweat coming from underarms, odour is not limited to armpits, and we know that over 50 per cent of Aussies are not currently satisfied. That’s why we are proud that our R&D experts have cracked a solution: new whole body deodorants that use Unilever’s exclusive odour-adapt technology to adapt to the varying odours found in different parts of the body.”

Jack Collins, brand manager, Rexona “Everyone smells a little bit beyond the pits, and that’s totally okay! Rexona is on a mission to normalise it and break the taboo of body odour. Our partnership with Ladbible has allowed us to tap into Aussie slang and colloquialisms, embedding Rexona into the fabric of Aussie culture”

Working with media agency Mindshare, Rexona’s strategy to “hero the bits below the pits”, sees these nicknames collected and pulled through to outdoor, television, video and social assets.

Mindshare connections planning director, Elizabeth Gulliver said, “Mindshare was excited partner with Rexona to bring to life a media strategy that tapped into the Australian sense of humour through a number of high-impact media executions and creative assets. This campaign highlights how bold and creative media can not only connect with consumers but bring them in on the joke!”

Station dominations across Sydney and Melbourne used tongue-in-cheek creative to draw attention, with the OOH activity, making them unmissable moments for commuters.

Lilli Lo Russo, content strategy director at Hogarth, “Rexona knows how to lead in a world where culture moves at lightning speed. For the Whole Body Deodorant launch, we joined forces with our brothers & sisters at WPP Media to create culturally charged content, blending absolute relevancy with dynamic automation and scale. Powered by WPP Open and Hogarth’s craft, we ensured Rexona didn’t just keep up – they set the pace, delivering work that’s as impactful as it is flawlessly executed. A true collaboration built for the now.”

