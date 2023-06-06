Monday TV Ratings: Nine’s Parental Guidance Launches To 511,000 Metro Views

Season 2 of Nine’s Parental Guidance kicked off last night and it didn’t hold back. Straight away the 12 sets of participating parents were exposed to the very real risks of online safety, bullying, resilience and stranger awareness.

The show saw the parents with different parenting styles (including gentle, honest and ‘outback’ parenting) faced with the task of getting their little darlings to pose for a family photograph.

“Can you be normal and do what you’ve been asked to do, because it will be much better,” Outback dad David says, in the first highly relatable line of the season.

The show pulled in a total of 511,000 metro views for Nine.

Meanwhile, Seven’s The Chase took the overall top spot with a total of 599,000 views. It was followed by Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention with 567,000 views, Seven’s The 1% Club with 562,000 views and Seven’s Home and Away with 526,000 views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 28.1 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 27.2 per cent of views, Network 10 with 19.4 per cent of views, the ABC with 17.9 per cent of views and SBS with 7.3 per cent of views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.1% 27.2% 19.4% 17.9% 7.3%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 1,020,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 982,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 809,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 781,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 659,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 599,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 580,000 8 HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Network 10 567,000 9 THE 1% CLUB Seven Network 562,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 526,000