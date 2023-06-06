Monday TV Ratings: Nine’s Parental Guidance Launches To 511,000 Metro Views

Monday TV Ratings: Nine's Parental Guidance Launches To 511,000 Metro Views
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
Season 2 of Nine’s Parental Guidance kicked off last night and it didn’t hold back. Straight away the 12 sets of participating parents were exposed to the very real risks of  online safety, bullying, resilience and stranger awareness.

The show saw the parents with different parenting styles (including gentle, honest and ‘outback’ parenting) faced with the task of getting their little darlings to pose for a family photograph.

“Can you be normal and do what you’ve been asked to do, because it will be much better,” Outback dad David says, in the first highly relatable line of the season.

The show pulled in a total of 511,000 metro views for Nine.

Meanwhile, Seven’s The Chase took the overall top spot with a total of 599,000 views. It was followed by Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention with 567,000 views, Seven’s The 1% Club with 562,000 views and Seven’s Home and Away with 526,000 views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 28.1 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 27.2 per cent of views, Network 10 with 19.4 per cent of views, the ABC with 17.9 per cent of views and SBS with 7.3 per cent of views.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
28.1%27.2%19.4%17.9%7.3%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network1,020,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network982,000
3NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network809,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network781,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network659,000
6THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network599,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV580,000
8HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?Network 10567,000
9THE 1% CLUBSeven Network562,000
10HOME AND AWAYSeven Network526,000

TV Ratings

