Sunday TV Ratings: ABC’s Bluey Overtakes Finale Of Nine’s The Summit

It was the final night of Nine’s action-adventure series The Summit last night, with the show pulling in 487,000 views as $490,000 in prize money was handed out among three winners.

The show came second in the top ten ratings but was narrowly robbed of the top entertainment spot by none other than ABC’s animated puppy Bluey.

A total of 529,000 viewers signed up to watch Bluey last night, making it the most-watched entertainment show of Sunday.

Meanwhile, 483,000 viewers signed up for Network 10’s MasterChef, and 398,000 viewers tuned in to watch Seven’s The Secrets Of Prince Andrew.

Outside of the top ten, Network 10’s The Project pulled in 307,000 views and the ABC’s Designing A Legacy pulled in 295,000 views.

Overall Seven won the night with 32.1 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 28.2 per cent, Network 10 with 17.5 per cent, the ABC with 14.1 per cent and SBS with 8 per cent.

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 818,000 2 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 810,000 3 7NEWS SPOTLIGHT Seven Network 600,000 4 BLUEY-SU ABC Kids/ABC TV Plus 529,000 5 THE SUMMIT -WINNER ANNOUNCED Nine Network 487,000 6 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA SUN Network 10 483,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 471,000 8 THE SUMMIT -FINALE Nine Network 462,000 9 60 MINUTES Seven Network 426,000 10 SECRETS OF PRINCE ANDREW Seven Network 398,000