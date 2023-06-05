Sunday TV Ratings: ABC’s Bluey Overtakes Finale Of Nine’s The Summit

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
It was the final night of Nine’s action-adventure series The Summit last night, with the show pulling in 487,000 views as $490,000 in prize money was handed out among three winners.

The show came second in the top ten ratings but was narrowly robbed of the top entertainment spot by none other than ABC’s animated puppy Bluey.

A total of 529,000 viewers signed up to watch Bluey last night, making it the most-watched entertainment show of Sunday.

Meanwhile, 483,000 viewers signed up for Network 10’s MasterChef, and 398,000 viewers tuned in to watch Seven’s The Secrets Of Prince Andrew.

Outside of the top ten, Network 10’s The Project pulled in 307,000 views and the ABC’s Designing A Legacy pulled in 295,000 views.

Overall Seven won the night with 32.1 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 28.2 per cent, Network 10 with 17.5 per cent, the ABC with 14.1 per cent and SBS with 8 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
28.2%32.1%17.5%14.1%8.0%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven Network818,000
2NINE NEWS SUNDAYNine Network810,000
37NEWS SPOTLIGHTSeven Network600,000
4BLUEY-SUABC Kids/ABC TV Plus529,000
5THE SUMMIT -WINNER ANNOUNCEDNine Network487,000
6MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA SUNNetwork 10483,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV471,000
8THE SUMMIT -FINALENine Network462,000
960 MINUTESSeven Network426,000
10SECRETS OF PRINCE ANDREWSeven Network398,000

