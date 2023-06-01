Thursday TV Ratings: Women’s State Of Origin Posts Respectable 345K
In yet another massive tick for women’s sport, last night’s Women’s State Of Origin – aired on prime time on Nine – did a decent 345,000 OzTAM metro viewers with the pre-match posting 270,000.
Once again the dastardly Queenslanders triumphed 18-10, following the lead set by the blokes the day before. Wednesday’s game came in just shy of two million OzTAM metro viewers.
Airing the women’s game was arguably a canny move by Nine, considering Thursday is typically a slow night for TV numbers.
Up against it was 10’s MasterChef that posted 409,000, while Seven went with a late version of Home And Away that did even better with 430,000.
Seven won the night – just – posting 30.1 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine was left to rue the day with 29.1 per cent. Network 10 had 16.4 per cent, the ABC did 15.1 per cent and SBS missed double figures with 9.2 per cent.
Seven had the top billing of the night – its 6pm news (912,000) knocked over rival Nines’ (767,000). ACA did 573,000.
In the battle of the afternoon game shows, Seven’s The Chase had 490,000 to Nine’s Hot Seat’s 398,000.
10’s The Project did 298,000 and Seven’s Front Bar had 368,000.
The ABC’s evening went thus: 7pm news (585,000), 7.30 (4465,000) and Miriam & Alan: List In Scotland & Beyond (267,000).
Please login with linkedin to commentWomen's State Of Origin
Latest News
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Friday Edition
Cannes In Cairns wraps up for another year with confirmation that not a single delegate got eaten. Now that's success.
The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick Radio Show Official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title Holders
B&T loves a Guinness World Record attempt, especially in the overeating or the struck by lighting categories.
Magazine Unveils Pregnant Transgender Man As Pride Cover Star & The Anti-Wokers Are In Meltdown!
You came looking for your daily dose of Bud Light news, didn't you? Instead, we've got people yelling at a magazine.
Triple M To Can The Talk & Ads On Monday In Support Of Beyond Blue
People called Nugsy, Bluey, Whipper, Snipper & Clipper all have the day off on Monday as Triple M cans the on-air chat.
Tourism Australia To Cull 20 From Its Marketing Team As Albo’s Budget Cuts Bite
It's proving to be no holiday at all in the Tourism Australia marketing team as Dr Chalmers cuts a nasty swathe.
Heinz Unveils Global Campaign Honouring Its Saucy Super Fans
B&T must confess we enjoy a quick squirt of Heinz on our snags, party pies & our nipples if & when the mood takes us.
Lexus Unveils “The Reason Is Ready” Via Publicis Groupe’s Team One Australia
You're either a 'Lexus person', a 'BMW person' or an 'Audi person'. Or, in B&T's case, a 'government bus person'.
Dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecast: Global Ad Spends To Increase 3.3% In 2023, Australia Up 3.2%
Dentsu's annual Global Ad Spend Forecast makes for mostly positive reading. That said, B&T hasn't even read it.
Kia Cashes In On Sydney’s Vivid To Display New EV
Heading to Sydney's Vivid this year? Well, you can add in plenty of sponsor plugs alongside freezing your arse off.
Latest Recruiter Study Finds 93% Of Aussie Marketers In Line For A 2023 Pay Rise
Study finds 93% of Aussie marketers in line for a pay rise. Teeth whitening expected to enjoy a flow-on effect.
SMI Data: Ad Spends Still Healthy, As April & Outdoor Make For A Bumper Month
Despite some gloomy predictions, ads spends are still holding up. Rent, petrol prices, fresh food & travel still f@cked.
Nine Issues Statement Following Ben Roberts-Smith Verdict
Thought the whole Bud Light disaster has gone on way too long? "Hold my beer!" declares the Ben Roberts-Smith verdict.
Ben Roberts-Smith Loses Defamation Case, Found To Have Murdered Unarmed Afghan Prisoners
Australia's most expensive defamation comes to a nasty end. Lawyers now calling in tradies for extensive house renos.
Westpac & DDB Sydney Celebrate “A Beautiful Partnership” For Origin One
Didn't think we saw the Westpac logo quite as much as we should've in last night's game? Grab even more with this.
Leo’s CEO Emma Montgomery Departs To Take Up Role As DDB Chicago’s New Boss
Leo's CEO Emma Montgomery is off to the Windy City, Chicago, for a new role. Has all but dispensed with the beehive.
The Works Becomes First Major Aussie Agency To Make Serious AI Play
Expect to see a lot more people in adland with acne, asthma puffers & Monster cans as it transitions to a new AI world.
Imagination Director Heath Campanaro Departs For New Charity Start-Up
Always wanted to throw it all in for some wild, crazy dream? Be inspired here or the hell of living in a campervan.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Origin Just Shy Of Two Million, As Maroons Wow Adelaide
B&T found ourselves screaming at the TV last night. It wasn't Origin but that fool's boeuf bourguignon on MasterChef.
AI, VR & Terrible Client Pitches All Cop A Roasting In Relatable Work For “Bullshit-Free” Software Firm
Is the only good thing about any client meeting the sandwiches or Pellegrino that magically appears? You'll love this.
BOQ Launches Financial Fitness Program With Ambassador Olympian Ariarne Titmus Via The Inside Job
Take your lunch from theft out of the office fridge to homemade toasted cheese with these handy financial tips.
Reprise & Monash Uni Partnership Offers Students Industry Experience With 12-Week Program
B&T often entertains students on work experience who learn valuable life skills such as toilet hygiene & the lunch run.
Mediabrands Restructures Mediahub Leadership, As Sue Squillace Returns As Mediahub CEO
With petunias that are the pride of the entire street, Sue Squillace returns from gardening leave for role at Mediahub.
Outdoor Media Association Welcomes Three New Members
Outdoor Media Association welcomes three new members. Apparently doves were released, although B&T is yet to confirm it.
XXXX Celebrates Queenslanders’ Pride In Origin Via Thinkerbell
Can this possibly get any more Queensland? Origin, XXXX, Darren Lockyer and all delivered by its Sydney agency.
Alchemy One Wins Aussie Pet Food Brand Lyka’s Media
If you think we're running that cute dog photo just so you'll go all gooey & dribbly, you're seeing straight through us.
UnLtd and EssenceMediacom Unveil “Dolly’s Dream” Campaign To Highlight Bullying
No one likes to shine a light on agencies doing good like B&T. We leave the nasty, redundancy stuff to Mumbrella.
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Thursday Edition
The curtain falls again on another tremendous Cannes In Cairns. As B&T journos everywhere say, "Thank f@ck that's over."
Wavemaker & Palmolive Shine A Light On First Nations Growers
Wavemaker proves it's not only omnichannel but offers cross functionality across the entire funnel by releasing an ad.
Watch Stan Grant’s Powerful Keynote Address In Full At Cannes In Cairns
Did you miss Stan Grant's powerful Cannes In Cairns address? Pull on a Hawaiian number and relive it all here.
Ex-Project Host & 10 Staffer Peter Van Onselen Labels Network A “Disaster”; 10 Says Comments “Disappointing”
Things might be a tad difficult at 10 at the present moment, but not so bad they've had to resort to bringing Rove back.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Seven Takes The Cookies, As News Dominates
If B&T's TV ratings are a snapshot of the nation, we like news, unscrupulous tradies, game shows & glorified home cooks.
“Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources!” Jacquie Alley At Cannes In Cairns
Enjoy the last of our Cannes In Cairns wraps here. For we are now being violently ill on a reef tour somewhere.
Turn Social Media Attention Into Revenue
It's top tips on turning socials into a revenue stream. Still, it does require more than just photos of the office dog.
Abbie Chatfield, Carrie Bickmore And Tommy Little Descend On Cairns
Aussie radio royalty takeover the Cannes In Cairns stage. We would've invited Alan if he would ever return calls.
“Monumental Decline!” Bud Light Pledges $300K Support For LGBTQI+ Causes, As Brand Set To Relinquish #1 Spot
It's your now daily dose of Bud Light disaster news. It's a bit like Bold & The Beautiful when Hunter rooted Ridge.
Bruce Lehrmann Settles Defamation With News, As Seven Nabs The Rights To Tell-All Interview
As there are just so many lawyers involved in this, B&T would prefer to remind you it's tax time in little over a month.