Thursday TV Ratings: Women’s State Of Origin Posts Respectable 345K

In yet another massive tick for women’s sport, last night’s Women’s State Of Origin – aired on prime time on Nine – did a decent 345,000 OzTAM metro viewers with the pre-match posting 270,000.

Once again the dastardly Queenslanders triumphed 18-10, following the lead set by the blokes the day before. Wednesday’s game came in just shy of two million OzTAM metro viewers.

Airing the women’s game was arguably a canny move by Nine, considering Thursday is typically a slow night for TV numbers.

Up against it was 10’s MasterChef that posted 409,000, while Seven went with a late version of Home And Away that did even better with 430,000.

Seven won the night – just – posting 30.1 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine was left to rue the day with 29.1 per cent. Network 10 had 16.4 per cent, the ABC did 15.1 per cent and SBS missed double figures with 9.2 per cent.

Seven had the top billing of the night – its 6pm news (912,000) knocked over rival Nines’ (767,000). ACA did 573,000.

In the battle of the afternoon game shows, Seven’s The Chase had 490,000 to Nine’s Hot Seat’s 398,000.

10’s The Project did 298,000 and Seven’s Front Bar had 368,000.

The ABC’s evening went thus: 7pm news (585,000), 7.30 (4465,000) and Miriam & Alan: List In Scotland & Beyond (267,000).