Wednesday TV Ratings: Origin Just Shy Of Two Million, As Maroons Wow Adelaide

It was an Origin thriller in Adelaide last night, well, right up until the last 20 minutes when it all fell apart (again) for NSW.

The Queenslanders again showing their dominance with a 26-18 come-from-behind win that pulled an impressive 1.98 million OzTAM metro viewers for broadcaster Nine. The number obviously not including those watching in pubs and clubs.

The ratings for all NRL matches this year have generally been up and last night was no exception – 2022’s game one pulled 1.7 million OzTAM metro viewers.

Almost a million (998,000) even tuned into last night’s pre-match hype.

However, Seven’s 6pm news (955,000) still claimed bragging rights over Nine’s bulletin (771,000).

Understandably, Nine got to boast at one of its biggest nights of the year, taking 50.5 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven was a distant second with just 17.4 per cent, 10 grabbed 13.2 per cent, the ABC posted 12.1 per cent and SBS did 6.8 per cent.

Other non-football highlights for Wednesday included The Chase again doing very well for Seven with 558,000. Home And Away did 423,000.

Over at 10, MasterChef got kicked about by the footy but still managed 402,000. The Project had 322,000.

The ABC’s night went this way: 7pm news (515,000), Hard Quiz (408,000), 7.30 (385,000), The Weekly With Charlie Pickering (352,000).