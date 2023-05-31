Tuesday TV Ratings: Seven Takes The Cookies, As News Dominates

No real standout or no real disasters to report in last night’s TV numbers with Seven’s news the top watched show and Seven the most watched network overall.

News and a current affairs filled the top billings, with Seven’s 6pm bulletin snaring 934,000 viewers according to OzTAM metro numbers.

Nine’s news had 785,000, ACA did 671,000 and the ABC’s 7pm bulletin posted 562,000 followed by 7.30 with 423,000. 10’s The Project had 313,000 and 10 News First did 251,000.

Best entertainment show was Seven’s The Chase (583,000), Seven’s Home And Away (495,000) and 10’s MasterChef (482,000).

Seven won Tuesday with 27.8 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). That left Nine with 25.5 per cent, 10 was third with a decent 20.4 per cent, the ABC did 16.5 per cent and SBS nearly cracked double figures with 9.8 per cent.

Other highlights for the night were Nine’s Hot Seat (420,000), Nine’s The Summit (413,000), 10’s The Cheap Seats (388,000) and a repeat of Highway Patrol on Seven that did 361,000.

Meanwhile, the Tim Winton-hosted Ningaloo Nyinggulu on the ABC managed 268,000.