Tuesday TV Ratings: Seven Takes The Cookies, As News Dominates

Tuesday TV Ratings: Seven Takes The Cookies, As News Dominates
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



No real standout or no real disasters to report in last night’s TV numbers with Seven’s news the top watched show and Seven the most watched network overall.

News and a current affairs filled the top billings, with Seven’s 6pm bulletin snaring 934,000 viewers according to OzTAM metro numbers.

Nine’s news had 785,000, ACA did 671,000 and the ABC’s 7pm bulletin posted 562,000 followed by 7.30 with 423,000. 10’s The Project had 313,000 and 10 News First did 251,000.

Best entertainment show was Seven’s The Chase (583,000), Seven’s Home And Away (495,000) and 10’s MasterChef (482,000).

Seven won Tuesday with 27.8 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). That left Nine with 25.5 per cent, 10 was third with a decent 20.4 per cent, the ABC did 16.5 per cent and SBS nearly cracked double figures with 9.8 per cent.

Other highlights for the night were Nine’s Hot Seat (420,000), Nine’s The Summit (413,000), 10’s The Cheap Seats (388,000) and a repeat of Highway Patrol on Seven that did 361,000.

Meanwhile, the Tim Winton-hosted Ningaloo Nyinggulu on the ABC managed 268,000.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

OzTam

Latest News

Watch Stan Grant’s Powerful Keynote Address In Full At Cannes In Cairns
  • B&T Exclusive
  • B&T TV

Watch Stan Grant’s Powerful Keynote Address In Full At Cannes In Cairns

Stan Grant spoke to the delegates at Cannes in Cairns in his first public appearance since stepping down from the ABC. Grant’s speech ended with a standing ovation from the crowd. Delegates flooded into the Cairns Convention Centre’s largest room, to hear Grant’s keynote. However, following serious and credible threats on his life, Grant was […]

Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources: Jacquie Alley At Cannes In Cairns
  • B&T Exclusive

Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources: Jacquie Alley At Cannes In Cairns

Indie agencies are causing a big stir in the Australian media landscape at the moment, winning big clients and pinching equally big names from the large holding companies. A root cause of this success, according to Jacquie Alley, COO and director of The Media Store and chairperson of the IMAA, is that indie shops treat […]

Turn Social Media Attention Into Revenue
  • Partner Content

Turn Social Media Attention Into Revenue

It's top tips on turning socials into a revenue stream. Still, it does require more than just photos of the office dog.

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity
  • Media

TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity

The TechDiversity Awards, a prestigious event celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in tech workforces across industry sectors, took place last week. The awards ceremony, attended by industry leaders, government representatives, experts, and change-makers, highlighted the outstanding initiatives and individuals making a remarkable impact in DEI across various sectors. Under the theme “We are Greater […]