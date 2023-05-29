Monday TV Ratings: The Chase Hands Seven The Win By A Veritable Whisker

Seven’s The Chase continues to be the surprise packet of 2023, once again topping the time sheets for most watched entertainment show of Monday night with some 604,000 OzTAM metro viewers.

The show’s success also handed Seven a Monday night win, admittedly by the slimmest of margins. Seven nabbed 26.8 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channel), nudging out rival Nine with 26.4 per cent. 10 did enough for third spot with 21.3 per cent, the ABC had 17.9 per cent and SBS did 7.5 per cent.

Standouts for Seven included its 6pm news bulletin that went over the million-mark with 1.038 million. The 1% Club had 555,000 and Home And Away did 516,000.

For Nine, its news bulletin posted 863,000, while ACA followed that up with 671,000. Hot Seat did 435,000 and The Summit had 421,000.

10’s best was again Have You Been Paying Attention? that laughed its way to 596,000 and got bragging rights over sister program MasterChef that did 511,000. The Project did 346,000.

The ABC’s Monday night evening of news and current affairs went thus – 7pm news (628,000), 7.30 (522,000), Australian Story (416,000), Media Watch (414,000) and Four Corners (366,000).