Sunday TV Ratings: Bluey Shocks Everyone By Winning Entertainment, But Seven Proves Top Dog

Kids’ cartoon Bluey has shocked just about everyone, becoming the most watched entertainment show of Sunday.

The ABC cartoon was the third most watched show yesterday, pulling 534,000 viewers according to OzTAM metro numbers.

That left 10’s MasterChef with 497,000, Nine’s The Summit with 448,000 and Seven’s The Secrets Of Prince Andrew with a wholly un-royal 347,000.

Seven won the night with 31.2 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine did 28.1 per cent, 10 had 18.4 per cent, ABC did 14.9 per cent and SBS had 7.4 per cent.

Seven’s 6pm news bulletin was the most watched show of Sunday with 899,000, while Nine’s outing pulled 782,000. 60 Minutes did 386,000.

Nine’s afternoon NRL coverage of the Knights-Manly game pulled 263,000, while Seven’s AFL coverage did 262,000.

Over at 10, The Sunday Project did 289,000, 10 News First had 190,000 and NCIS: Hawaii had 182,000.

The ABC’s Sunday went this way: 7pm news (531,000), Grand Designs (406,000), Insiders (251,000) and Silent Witness (181,000).

 

 

