Tuesday TV Ratings: Everyone’s A Queen! Seven And Nine Share The Crown

Tuesday TV Ratings: Everyone’s A Queen! Seven And Nine Share The Crown
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



It was a win for The Chase last night, with the quiz show taking the entertainment crown with a total of 567,000 views.

Despite the show’s win, it was not an overall win for Seven last night. Rather like the scene in Mean Girls where Cady Heron abdicates from her position as Spring Fling Queen and gives her crown out to different people, the crown was split evenly last night with both Nine and Seven picking up 26.3 per cent of the views. How lovely! Now we can all be friends.

Network 10 had 19.4 per cent of the views, the ABC had 17.3 per cent of the views and SBS had 10.7 per cent of the views.

Back to shows: Seven’s Home And Away pulled in a total of 487,000 metro views and Network 10’s MasterChef Australia pulled in a total of 472,000 views.

Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 408,000 views and The Summit pulled in 395,000 views. Network 10’s The Cheap Seats pulled in 384,000 views.

Overall, Seven News took the top spot with 969,000 views, followed by Nine News with 816,000 views and the ABC with 563,000 views.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
26.3%26.3%19.4%17.3%10.7%

 

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network969,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network905,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network816,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network804,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network650,000
6THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network567,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV563,000
8HOME AND AWAYSeven Network487,000
9MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUESNetwork 10472,000
107.30-EVABC TV438,000

Please login with linkedin to comment

TV Ratings

Latest News

DARKHORSE Takes Over Australia With Malfy Gin
  • Marketing

DARKHORSE Takes Over Australia With Malfy Gin

Integrated creative agency DARKHORSE had a busy summer working alongside Malfy Gin to create a campaign that both encapsulated the spirit of Italy and brought the iconic super-premium gin brand to life across Australia. DARKHORSE set out to increase awareness of Malfy Gin in AU by building on 2021/ 22 activity and developing a series […]

Bad Luck For Password Sharers As Netflix Cracks Down, Again
  • Media

Bad Luck For Password Sharers As Netflix Cracks Down, Again

Do you buy friends with your Netflix password? Bad luck! Netflix is cracking down, again, on sharing passwords. The streaming giant has been threatening this for quite some time as it looks for more ways to make money in light of market saturation, and this time, its deadly serious. On Tuesday it told users in […]

Tonic Media Network The First Media Company To Support ‘Yes’ Vote In Voice Referendum
  • Marketing

Tonic Media Network The First Media Company To Support ‘Yes’ Vote In Voice Referendum

In recognition of Reconciliation Week on 27 May to 3 June, Tonic Media Network, and its Aboriginal Health Television network, are stepping up to close the health gap for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the first media company to publicly support a ‘Yes’ vote in the Voice Referendum. With Australians being called to […]

Sabio Welcomes A Trio Of New Faces To The Agency
  • Marketing

Sabio Welcomes A Trio Of New Faces To The Agency

Sabio’s new hires Millie Campbell, Nathan Torpey and Annette Curry bring exceptional experience and expertise to their roles, strengthening the agency’s integrated marketing services and creative solutions. Campbell has been appointed as account director at Sabio, Gold Coast. She started her career as a reporter with The Nine Network, before moving into sport, where she […]

LiSTNR And DM Podcasts Launch “Sit With Us” As First Collaboration
  • Marketing

LiSTNR And DM Podcasts Launch “Sit With Us” As First Collaboration

Following the announcement that LiSTNR has forged a strategic partnership with DM Podcasts, both parties are delighted to reveal that the first title to result from this collaboration is the popular “Sit With Us” podcast. Hosted by Married at First Sight alumni Domenica Calarco and Ella May Ding, the podcast, which is available on LiSTNR from today, is an invitation […]

Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative
  • Marketing

Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative

New Zealand’s digital out of home production company, Latch Digital, has today launched in Australia, opening an office in Sydney. Latch looks to lead the charge in utilising the capabilities of dynamic DOOH creative, with experienced new hire James Poole the first Australian based employee. Latch was founded 10 years ago in Auckland and for […]

London, UK - An advertisement for the fashion brand Coach on an Oxford Street bus stop, as a woman waits for a bus, and other pedestrians pass on the pavement.
  • Marketing

Technology Leads The Way: Creative Collection Q1 2023 Winners

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has today announced the winners of the Quarter One Creative Collection competition for 2023. Submissions increased dramatically this quarter, with 43 entries, up from 31 for the same quarter last year. Campaigns were submitted for consideration by JCDecaux, oOh!media, QMS, Scentre Group Brandspace, Shopper, TorchMedia and Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO). […]