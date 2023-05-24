Tuesday TV Ratings: Everyone’s A Queen! Seven And Nine Share The Crown

It was a win for The Chase last night, with the quiz show taking the entertainment crown with a total of 567,000 views.

Despite the show’s win, it was not an overall win for Seven last night. Rather like the scene in Mean Girls where Cady Heron abdicates from her position as Spring Fling Queen and gives her crown out to different people, the crown was split evenly last night with both Nine and Seven picking up 26.3 per cent of the views. How lovely! Now we can all be friends.

Network 10 had 19.4 per cent of the views, the ABC had 17.3 per cent of the views and SBS had 10.7 per cent of the views.

Back to shows: Seven’s Home And Away pulled in a total of 487,000 metro views and Network 10’s MasterChef Australia pulled in a total of 472,000 views.

Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 408,000 views and The Summit pulled in 395,000 views. Network 10’s The Cheap Seats pulled in 384,000 views.

Overall, Seven News took the top spot with 969,000 views, followed by Nine News with 816,000 views and the ABC with 563,000 views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 26.3% 26.3% 19.4% 17.3% 10.7%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 969,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 905,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 816,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 804,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 650,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 567,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 563,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 487,000 9 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUES Network 10 472,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 438,000