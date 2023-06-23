Thursday TV Ratings: NSW Wins The Battle But Loses The War In Women’s State Of Origin

Thursday TV Ratings: NSW Wins The Battle But Loses The War In Women’s State Of Origin
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Sports fans are calling for the Women’s State Of Origin series to join the men’s series in having a three-game series, after yesterday’s ‘dumb scenes’ in the match between NSW and Queensland.

Despite NSW winning the game, the team was seen looking sad after final whistle. Whilst they won the match 18-14, they still lost the overall series by the “slimmest” or margins.

ABC broadcaster Quentin Hull  said the strange scenes – which included the losers dancing with joy and the winners looking glum – could have been prevented if there was a three match series.

“Watching the losing team in an Origin game celebrate at full time is just a bad look,” Hull said.

A total of 310,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the game on Nine.

Meanwhile, Seven’s The Chase was the most-watched entertainment show of last night with552,000 viewers signing up to watch the quiz show.

Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 423,000 views and Seven’s AFL had 395,000 views.

Seven won the night with a 32.6 per cent audience share, followed by Nine with 28.9 per cent, Network 10 with 15.3 per cent, the ABC with 15.0 per cent and SBS with 8.1 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
28.9%32.6%15.3%15.0%8.1%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network896,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network877,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network788,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network770,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network569,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV554,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network552,000
8HOT SEATNine Network423,000
9SEVEN’S AFL: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALLSeven Network395,000
107.30-EVABC TV376,000

Please login with linkedin to comment

TV Ratings

Latest News

Guillaume Brahimi Accompanies Tour De France With 21 New Dishes
  • Marketing

Guillaume Brahimi Accompanies Tour De France With 21 New Dishes

Veer off course on a Tour de France of a different kind, as Guillaume Brahimi returns with a new season of Plat du Tour. Renowned French-Australian chef Guillaume Brahimi is back to serve up the finest in French cuisine in a new season of Plat Du Tour from Saturday 1 July on SBS and SBS On Demand. A perfect […]

Peter Langley: The Forgotten Last Marketing Mile
  • Marketing

Peter Langley: The Forgotten Last Marketing Mile

Peter Langley, vice president, FedEx, Australasia explains the importance of the last mile delivery to enhance consumer understanding and satisfaction. In today’s environment where customer experience is central to contemporary business practice, the role of the marketer has needed to expand to consider the entire interaction between customer and brand.  While many businesses have honed their […]

Fenway Sports Management & Livewire Announce Strategic Partnership
  • Technology

Fenway Sports Management & Livewire Announce Strategic Partnership

Global sports marketing firm Fenway Sports Management (FSM) has partnered with global gametech company Livewire on a partnership to increase its presence among the lucrative gaming audience and scale Livewire’s offering across North America. Currently, Livewire’s presence spans across six live markets including North America, Australia, Southeast Asia, United Kingdom, DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), and […]

Photo of podcast studio
  • Media

Acast+ Access Adds Podcast Benefits To Subscription Service

New research from Acast has shown that there is a significant, lucrative opportunity for publishers and other companies to integrate podcasts into their current subscriptions. According to a recent Acast survey, more than a quarter of consumers (27 per cent) would be more likely to sign up for a subscription if they also received podcast […]

Australian EV Charging Start-Up JOLT Enters North American Market
  • Marketing

Australian EV Charging Start-Up JOLT Enters North American Market

Australian EV charging start up company JOLT announced today that it will enter the North American market in partnership with leading Canadian communications technology company, TELUS. The strategic partnership will see JOLT develop and install up to 5,000 street side fast chargers across Canada, all of which will run on the TELUS network. Starting in […]