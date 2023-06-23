Thursday TV Ratings: NSW Wins The Battle But Loses The War In Women’s State Of Origin

Sports fans are calling for the Women’s State Of Origin series to join the men’s series in having a three-game series, after yesterday’s ‘dumb scenes’ in the match between NSW and Queensland.

Despite NSW winning the game, the team was seen looking sad after final whistle. Whilst they won the match 18-14, they still lost the overall series by the “slimmest” or margins.

ABC broadcaster Quentin Hull said the strange scenes – which included the losers dancing with joy and the winners looking glum – could have been prevented if there was a three match series.

“Watching the losing team in an Origin game celebrate at full time is just a bad look,” Hull said.

A total of 310,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the game on Nine.

Meanwhile, Seven’s The Chase was the most-watched entertainment show of last night with552,000 viewers signing up to watch the quiz show.

Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 423,000 views and Seven’s AFL had 395,000 views.

Seven won the night with a 32.6 per cent audience share, followed by Nine with 28.9 per cent, Network 10 with 15.3 per cent, the ABC with 15.0 per cent and SBS with 8.1 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.9% 32.6% 15.3% 15.0% 8.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 896,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 877,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 788,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 770,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 569,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 554,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 552,000 8 HOT SEAT Nine Network 423,000 9 SEVEN’S AFL: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Seven Network 395,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 376,000