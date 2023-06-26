Sunday TV Ratings: A Win For Virginia Gay On Dancing With The Stars

Actress Virginia Gay put her theatrical skills to good use on last night’s Dancing With The Stars on Seven – her theatrical Paso Doble blew the judges away and earnt her the highest score of the competition so far with 32 points.

Gay wasn’t the only one with a winning performance last night – Dancing With The Stars was the top-rated show of the night with 645,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Despite the entertainment win, Seven was picked to the post of the most-watched TV channel last night by Nine which had a 31.5 per cent audience share. It was followed by Seven with 29.5 per cent of views, Network 10 with 16.9 per cent of views, the ABC with 14.1 per cent of views and the SBS with 8.0 per cent of views.

Nine’s Warnie – a miniseries focused on the life of cricketer Shane Warne – was the second most-watched entertainment show of the night bringing in 528,000 metro viewers.

Meanwhile Channel 10’s MasterChef brought in 460,000 metro viewers.

A rerun of Silent Witness had 297,000 views on the ABC, whilst The Project had 297,000 views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 31.5% 29.5% 16.9% 14.1% 8.0%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 940,000 2 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 839,000 3 DANCING WITH THE STARS – SUN Seven Network 645,000 4 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 550,000 5 WARNIE -SUN Nine Network 528,000 6 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA SUN Network 10 460,000 7 GRAND DESIGNS REVISITED-EV ABC TV 377,000 8 60 MINUTES Nine Network 357,000 9 7NEWS SPOTLIGHT Seven Network 305,000 10 SILENT WITNESS-EV ABC TV 297,000