Sunday TV Ratings: A Win For Virginia Gay On Dancing With The Stars

Sunday TV Ratings: A Win For Virginia Gay On Dancing With The Stars
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Actress Virginia Gay put her theatrical skills to good use on last night’s Dancing With The Stars on Seven – her theatrical Paso Doble blew the judges away and earnt her the highest score of the competition so far with 32 points.

Gay wasn’t the only one with a winning performance last night – Dancing With The Stars was the top-rated show of the night with 645,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Despite the entertainment win, Seven was picked to the post of the most-watched TV channel last night by Nine which had a 31.5 per cent audience share. It was followed by Seven with 29.5 per cent of views, Network 10 with 16.9 per cent of views, the ABC with 14.1 per cent of views and the SBS with 8.0 per cent of views.

Nine’s Warnie – a miniseries focused on the life of cricketer Shane Warne – was the second most-watched entertainment show of the night bringing in 528,000 metro viewers.

Meanwhile Channel 10’s MasterChef  brought in 460,000 metro viewers.

A rerun of Silent Witness had 297,000 views on the ABC, whilst The Project had 297,000 views.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
31.5%29.5%16.9%14.1%8.0%

 

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven Network940,000
2NINE NEWS SUNDAYNine Network839,000
3DANCING WITH THE STARS – SUNSeven Network645,000
4ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EVABC TV550,000
5WARNIE -SUNNine Network528,000
6MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA SUNNetwork 10460,000
7GRAND DESIGNS REVISITED-EVABC TV377,000
860 MINUTESNine Network357,000
97NEWS SPOTLIGHTSeven Network305,000
10SILENT WITNESS-EVABC TV297,000

Please login with linkedin to comment

Sunday TV Ratings

Latest News

Swap Your Outdated Sports Uniform For A Leak-Proof One
  • Marketing

Swap Your Outdated Sports Uniform For A Leak-Proof One

Global absorbent apparel brand Modibodi and PUMA have developed a unique ‘IRL’ and digital experience designed to encourage women and girls to stay in sport, by swapping their white or light-coloured sports uniform for a free pair PUMA x Modibodi’s leak-proof Active shorts and PUMA women’s fit football boots. According to Modibodi x PUMA research, […]

Teads Releases First to Market Attention Metrics
  • Marketing

Teads Releases First to Market Attention Metrics

Teads, the global media platform, has announced the release of attention metrics in Teads Ad Manager (TAM), its dynamic programmatic buying platform. This integration makes Teads the first platform to embed Lumen’s attention measurement natively and gives clients the ability to measure attention similarly to how they measure viewability. This integration marks one year since […]

Cannes Lions 2023: WeAre8 Wants To Flip The Internet
  • Media

Cannes Lions 2023: WeAre8 Wants To Flip The Internet

B&T boarded PwC’s ‘Tenacity’ superyacht in Cannes to hear how WeAre8 can help us to transform the social media landscape and build brands for a better world. Rosie Oakshott reports. WeAre8 Founder and Global CEO, Sue Fenessey (second from right above) was joined by former England and Manchester United Captain, Rio Ferdinand, PwC’s UK Director, […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Nova 100’s Ben And Liam In Unusual Maternity Shoot
  • Media

Nova 100’s Ben And Liam In Unusual Maternity Shoot

With Nova 100’s breakfast host Ben Harvey expecting his first child with wife Sam in late July, co-host Liam Stapleton took his role as Godfather to the next level by organising a maternity photo shoot for the pregnant couple. Cute right? What was less cute was co-host and godfather Liam Stapleton also inserting himself into […]