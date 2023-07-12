Tuesday TV Ratings: MasterChef Meets Squid Games In Show’s Latest Challenge

Tuesday TV Ratings: MasterChef Meets Squid Games In Show’s Latest Challenge
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
It was a win for MasterChef last night: the Network 10 cooking show took the entertainment crown with a total of 547,000 views.

It was bad news however, for contestant Theo (lead image) who was eliminated after his squid failed to make the grade in  Peter Gilmore’s seafood challenge.

The show nudged just ahead of Seven’s quiz show The Chase which pulled in 544,000 metro viewers.

Meanwhile, Home and Away pulled in a total of 483,000 metro viewers.

Overall Seven’s news pulled in a  total of 942,000 metro viewers, followed by Nine news with 757,000 metro viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair had a total of 597,000 metro viewers.

Overall, Seven won the night with 26.6 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 25.2 per cent, Network 10 with 20.1 per cent, the ABC with 16.4 per cent and SBS with 11.8 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
25.1%26.7%20.1%16.4%11.8%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network942,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network885,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network757,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network745,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network597,000
6MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUESNetwork 10547,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network544,000
8ABC NEWS-EVABC TV537,000
9HOME AND AWAYSeven Network483,000
107.30-EVABC TV461,000

MasterChef Netwrok Ten TV Ratings

