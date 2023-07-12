Tuesday TV Ratings: MasterChef Meets Squid Games In Show’s Latest Challenge

It was a win for MasterChef last night: the Network 10 cooking show took the entertainment crown with a total of 547,000 views.

It was bad news however, for contestant Theo (lead image) who was eliminated after his squid failed to make the grade in Peter Gilmore’s seafood challenge.

The show nudged just ahead of Seven’s quiz show The Chase which pulled in 544,000 metro viewers.

Meanwhile, Home and Away pulled in a total of 483,000 metro viewers.

Overall Seven’s news pulled in a total of 942,000 metro viewers, followed by Nine news with 757,000 metro viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair had a total of 597,000 metro viewers.

Overall, Seven won the night with 26.6 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 25.2 per cent, Network 10 with 20.1 per cent, the ABC with 16.4 per cent and SBS with 11.8 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 25.1% 26.7% 20.1% 16.4% 11.8%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 942,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 885,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 757,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 745,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 597,000 6 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUES Network 10 547,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 544,000 8 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 537,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 483,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 461,000