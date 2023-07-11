Monday TV Ratings: MasterChef And Have You Been Paying Attention? Give 10 A Boost

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
Network 10 gained in on its traditional rivals last night as MasterChef and Have You Been Paying Attention? helped it gain an audience share of 22.0 per cent.

This placed it just behind its traditional rivals Seven and Nine which had an audience share of 25.9 and 25.9 per cent respectively.

It’s fortunes were boosted by MasterChef which had an audience share of 568,000 and Have You Been Paying Attention? with 613,000 views.

Network 10 was just nabbed to the entertainment top spot by Seven, which gained 644,000 views for the chase.

Seven news took the overall top spot with 1,033,000 views, followed by Nine with 851,000 metro viewers, and the ABC with 613,000 metro views.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
25.3%25.9%22.0%18.2%8.6%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network1,033,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network961,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network851,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network816,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network732,000
6THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network644,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV613,000
8HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?Network 10613,000
9MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA MONNetwork 10568,000
107.30-EVABC TV544,000

Have You Been Paying Attention? network 10 TV Ratings

