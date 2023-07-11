Monday TV Ratings: MasterChef And Have You Been Paying Attention? Give 10 A Boost

Network 10 gained in on its traditional rivals last night as MasterChef and Have You Been Paying Attention? helped it gain an audience share of 22.0 per cent.

This placed it just behind its traditional rivals Seven and Nine which had an audience share of 25.9 and 25.9 per cent respectively.

It’s fortunes were boosted by MasterChef which had an audience share of 568,000 and Have You Been Paying Attention? with 613,000 views.

Network 10 was just nabbed to the entertainment top spot by Seven, which gained 644,000 views for the chase.

Seven news took the overall top spot with 1,033,000 views, followed by Nine with 851,000 metro viewers, and the ABC with 613,000 metro views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 25.3% 25.9% 22.0% 18.2% 8.6%