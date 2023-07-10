Sunday TV Ratings: England Wins Third Ashes Test

Sofia Geraghty
After a rainy day of cricket, England won the third Ashes Test at Headingley – chasing down 251 runs for victory.

The cricket was the most-watched entertainment show of yesterday with a peak of 722,000 viewers signing up to watch the third test.

Meanwhile, Seven’s Dancing With The Stars was the second most-watched show with a total of 582,000 Aussies signing up to watch.

Network 10’s MasterChef Australia had 463,000 metro viewers.

Nine’s The Murder Of Lyn Dawson which follows the story of Lyn Dawson, a mother-of-two who went missing in 1982.

Seven’s AFL picked up a total of 337,000 views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 41.7 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 25.4 per cent, Network 10 with 14.8 per cent, the ABC with 10.2 per cent and SBS with 8.0 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
41.7%25.4%14.8%10.2%8.0%

 

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network932,000
2NINE NEWS SUNDAYNine Network832,000
3THE MID-YEAR ASHES: THIRD TEST -ENG V AUS -SESSION 1Nine Network722,000
4THE MID-YEAR ASHES: THIRD TEST -ENG V AUS -LUNCH -D4Nine Network583,000
5DANCING WITH THE STARS – SUNSeven Network582,000
660 MINUTESNine Network544,000
7ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EVABC TV476,000
8MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA SUNNetwork 10463,000
9THE MID-YEAR ASHES: THIRD TEST -ENG V AUS -SESSION 2Nine Network454,000
10THE MURDER OF LYN DAWSONNine Network340,000

