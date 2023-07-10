Sunday TV Ratings: England Wins Third Ashes Test

After a rainy day of cricket, England won the third Ashes Test at Headingley – chasing down 251 runs for victory.

The cricket was the most-watched entertainment show of yesterday with a peak of 722,000 viewers signing up to watch the third test.

Meanwhile, Seven’s Dancing With The Stars was the second most-watched show with a total of 582,000 Aussies signing up to watch.

Network 10’s MasterChef Australia had 463,000 metro viewers.

Nine’s The Murder Of Lyn Dawson which follows the story of Lyn Dawson, a mother-of-two who went missing in 1982.

Seven’s AFL picked up a total of 337,000 views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 41.7 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 25.4 per cent, Network 10 with 14.8 per cent, the ABC with 10.2 per cent and SBS with 8.0 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 41.7% 25.4% 14.8% 10.2% 8.0%