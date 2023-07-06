Thursday TV Ratings: The Ashes Wins Battle Of The Balls

Thursday TV Ratings: The Ashes Wins Battle Of The Balls
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



It was the battle of the balls last night, with the NRL, Wimbledon and the Ashes all being broadcast across Nine’s different channels.

There was one clear winner when it came to ratings, however, and that was The Ashes which pulled in a peak of 711,000 metro viewers.

Given the cricket wasn’t streamed on linear TV in Sydney (it was streamed on 9Now and 9Gem), this was a particularly momentous victory for the hard ball sport.

The three sports all helped Nine come to an overall win with a 39.5 per cent audience share. This was followed by Seven with 25.9 per cent, Network 10 with 13.4 per cent, the ABC with 11.7 per cent and SBS with 9.5 per cent.

Seven’s The Chase pulled in 524,000 views, Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 395,000 views and Network 10’s MasterChef had 368,000 views.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
39.5%25.9%13.4%11.7%9.5%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network869,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network798,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network753,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network752,000
5THE MID-YEAR ASHES: THIRD TEST -ENG V AUS -SESSION 1 -DNine Network711,000
6A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network584,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network524,000
8ABC NEWS-EVABC TV519,000
9THE MID-YEAR ASHES: THIRD TEST -ENG V AUS -LUNCH -D1Nine Network475,000
10HOT SEATNine Network395,000

Please login with linkedin to comment

ashes cricket Ratings

Latest News

Charles Darwin University Celebrates Its Students Unique Journeys Via Edge
  • Marketing

Charles Darwin University Celebrates Its Students Unique Journeys Via Edge

Independent agency Edge has evolved Charles Darwin University’s (CDU) brand platform “You make CDU” in a new fully integrated campaign. The new campaign celebrates the connections CDU creates via new flexible ways of learning, welcoming students from diverse backgrounds and providing access to businesses, future employers and lecturers. Featuring real students and bringing to life […]

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies
  • Marketing

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies

Off the coattails of its phenomenal success in the UK, the world’s biggest rugby conversation, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby launches its first episode of the six-show Australian series this week. The Good, The Bad & The Rugby UK’s more handsome, wholesome, and much younger brother sees the dynamic trio of ex-Wallabies and […]

Triple M Limestone Coast Moves To FM Signal On 90.5 FM
  • Marketing

Triple M Limestone Coast Moves To FM Signal On 90.5 FM

Triple M Limestone Coast will move to the FM dial this month, broadcasting from a new frequency at 90.5 FM. 5SE Limestone Coast, as Triple M was then known, was switched on at 963AM at 7:30pm Saturday 3 July, 1937. Since then, the station has transitioned to Triple M and remained on its AM frequency, […]

Aussie ad tech startup streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform AdMatch launches
  • Technology

Aussie ad tech startup streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform AdMatch launches

AdMatch, a new streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform and the latest home-grown ad tech startup, launches today by the founders of independent media agency AdUnion. AdMatch, which is Australian owned, provides brands with exact match optimisation data for streaming TV campaigns which can now be deployed by any media team or advertiser seeking optimal […]

Deauville, France - MAY 26, 2011 : Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg participates to a conference about web technologies during the french G8 in the north of France with the Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Hiroshi Mikitani, founder of Rakuten, the Businessman in advertising Maurice Levy and the Orange CEO Eric Richard.
  • Technology

Canadian Government & Corporations Pull Meta Ad Dollars In Row Over News Payments

The Canadian government and some of the country’s major corporations have suspended all advertising on Facebook and Instagram following Meta’s decision to block access to news links in the region. (Lead image: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg) Meta’s drastic decision to block access to news follows a row between the company and the country over payments […]

Blak Powerhouse Celebrates The Power Of Community
  • Marketing

Blak Powerhouse Celebrates The Power Of Community

SYDNEY Powerhouse is proud to announce that it will establish a major new partnership with First Nations social enterprise We Are Warriors. The partnership will support the ongoing community-led event Blak Powerhouse which will be presented on January 26 each year for Blak generations to come. The partnership will also feature the documentation of each […]

Delicious Delivers Record Audience
  • Marketing

Delicious Delivers Record Audience

delicious., Australia’s leading premium food and lifestyle media brand, achieved its largest digital audience on record in May, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for May 2023. delicious.com.au delivered an audience of 1.696 million, up 34.3 per cent month-on-month, and 17 million page views for the month of May. The delicious. audience has extended […]