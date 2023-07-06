Thursday TV Ratings: The Ashes Wins Battle Of The Balls

It was the battle of the balls last night, with the NRL, Wimbledon and the Ashes all being broadcast across Nine’s different channels.

There was one clear winner when it came to ratings, however, and that was The Ashes which pulled in a peak of 711,000 metro viewers.

Given the cricket wasn’t streamed on linear TV in Sydney (it was streamed on 9Now and 9Gem), this was a particularly momentous victory for the hard ball sport.

The three sports all helped Nine come to an overall win with a 39.5 per cent audience share. This was followed by Seven with 25.9 per cent, Network 10 with 13.4 per cent, the ABC with 11.7 per cent and SBS with 9.5 per cent.

Seven’s The Chase pulled in 524,000 views, Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 395,000 views and Network 10’s MasterChef had 368,000 views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 39.5% 25.9% 13.4% 11.7% 9.5%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 869,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 798,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 753,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 752,000 5 THE MID-YEAR ASHES: THIRD TEST -ENG V AUS -SESSION 1 -D Nine Network 711,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 584,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 524,000 8 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 519,000 9 THE MID-YEAR ASHES: THIRD TEST -ENG V AUS -LUNCH -D1 Nine Network 475,000 10 HOT SEAT Nine Network 395,000