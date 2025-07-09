2025 AGENCY SCORECARDS

Team PROFILE

Agency type

Creative agency

Ownership

Independent

tagline

“Make things that matter…to commerce, culture, citizens and careers.”

LEADERSHIP TEAM

Lindsey Evans

TEAM CAPTAIN

Tom Martin & Julian Schreiber

Partners & CCOs

Dave Hartmann

Partner & CSO Sydney

Bec Stambanis

Partner & CSO Melbourne

Tori Lopez

MD

KEY STATS

Grounds

Sydney & Melbourne

HEADCOUNT

150 - (Including 118 permanent)

gender balance

Male 39% Female 61%

CLIENT WINS

10

CLIENT RETENTIONS

N/A

LARGEST CLIENTS

Uber

ANZ (moved to Leo in October 2024)

Pepsico

TROPHY CABINET

AWARD Awards

13

B&T Awards

1

D&AD

1

Australian effies

2

APAC Effies

1

B&T's season report

If 2024 were a grand final, Special would be leaving the stadium with the premiership cup in one hand and a wheelbarrow full of silverware in the other. Celebrating a decade in the game, the agency hit peak form, blending creativity, commerce, culture and conscience into a season to remember.

Their lineup was deep and dangerous. With campaigns such as Uber Eats’ ‘Get Almost, Almost Anything’ (featuring Cher), Bonds’ ‘As Worn by Us’, and the Shift 20 Initiative with the Dylan Alcott Foundation, Special showed it could not only dominate the scoreboard but shape the code itself.

Its work travelled globally, landed Super Bowl airtime, and reset expectations around what an Australasian indie can do on the world stage.

The awards haul was, frankly, ridiculous: seven Agency of the Year titles, 17 effectiveness trophies, and major wins across some of the world’s biggest awards programs.

And to top it all off, it won in the talent game. Special ranked #1 in the Williams Report for best agency leadership, most successful and most attractive employer brand. Its people-first culture, innovative policies, and commitment to diversity and inclusion have proven that it’s building a place where stars want to play and stay.

There are still a few areas for improvement, with a 19 per cent gender pay gap and modest diversity at senior levels (8 per cent), suggesting that there’s more work ahead. But the intent is clear, the energy is high, and the scoreboard doesn’t lie.

campaign HIGHLIGHTS REEL

Uber Eats: Get Almost Almost Anything

In its third year, Uber Eats elevated its campaign by featuring global icons like Cher and Seinfeld, driving a 9 per cent uplift in product variety orders and such buzz that its ad was mistaken for a Super Bowl spot.

 Bonds: As Worn by Us

Bonds redefined itself as a brand for all Australians by showcasing 104 diverse wearers aged 000 to 100, sparking an 8 per cent sales lift and a 48 per cent increase in brand appeal.

 

Dylan Alcott Foundation. Shift20 Initiative: Casting Call 

Casting Call transformed TikTok into a disability-inclusive casting platform, increasing visible talent by 70 per cent and empowering underrepresented Australians to see themselves in the spotlight.

Special's ANALYSIS

This year we celebrated a decade of Special Australia. We attracted global talent and retained the best of the best across disciplines. We won seven Agency of the Year titles, named most attractive employer brand, and invested in training, development and a major psychosocial program.

Our work was recognised at every major creative award show and won seven effectiveness awards.

We continued to invest in the Shift 20 initiative to change disability representation, launching it globally at Cannes. Our work ran in 10 markets, we welcomed 10 new clients and won four major AOR pitches. We created our fifth Super Bowl spot, and won it with the teaser. Our PR team grew from one to five, and Special Made continued to expand.

We invested in our industry through the ACA, AWARD, panels and mentoring. With 17 per cent revenue growth and 164 per cent profit growth, it was our finest year. A very Special 10th.

mvp award

Simon Gibson & Nils Eberhardt

Not just the creative leaders, but often the brains behind the very best work of many of our clients.

B&T's agency score

Special: 8.5

Previous season’s score: 9

COACH's COMMENT:

Special remains in blistering form. But even its talented roster of playing staff would have struggled to match its standout 2023 season.

