B&T's Agency Scorecard: Special

Special by name, Special by nature, you’d be hard pushed to find an agency not envious of this rock-solid indie.

Not only does Special – headed up by a modest and quietly cool CEO Lindsey Evans – have cracking clients and enviable growth, but its shelves are stuffed to the gills with gold awards across a swathe of remits and clients.

Highlights include global ad campaign fame and success, including that splash of coveted Superbowl ads for UberEats, as well as cleaning up at the B&T Awards and being names WARC’s most effective indie in the world.

On the new business front, Special has been shoring up its client book, which now numbers 29, picking up Coopers Brewery, Swisse and eBay. It now has its sauce over a range of iconic brands such as ANZ Banking Group, Virgin Australia and more.

With offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, Special’s creative wiring is plugged in across the globe as it continues to encourage collaboration between offices and offer exchange programs globally.

Special’s team swelled by 15 per cent across 2023 and it has taken steps to improve its parental leave policy, among other staff wins. It also boasts having a number of parents working part time, something that is still a huge rarity across the sector.

As well as offering cultural capability training for everyone with a First Nations partner, the agency invested with the Dylan Alcott Foundation to launch Shift20, a major industry initiative to change the representation of disability in advertising.

Having commenced its BCorp Certification application, it’s clear Special not only focuses hard on building its clients’ DNA, but gives just as much love to its own booming brand.

2023 was a special year for the agency, which is a shining light in the industry.