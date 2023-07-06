Wednesday TV Ratings: ABCs Utopia And Gruen Continue To Draw Crowds

The ABC’s ad show Gruen and satirical government show Utopia continues to attract crowds with both shows making it into the top 10 for Wednesday night.

Utopia had a total of 521,000 metro viewers, whilst Gruen pulled in 484,000 metro viewers.

Seven’s The Chase was the top-performing show of the night with 580,000 metro viewers. Meanwhile, Nine’s Travel Guides also made the top 10 with 508,000 views.

Seven’s Home And Away had 422,000 views and Network 10’s MasterChef had 401,000 views.

Seven’s News had 951,000 views and Seven’s News reached a peak of 780,000 views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 27 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 27.1 per cent, the ABC with 18.8 per cent, Network 10 with 16.7 per cent and SBS with 10.4 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.0% 27.1% 16.7% 18.8% 10.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 951,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 898,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 780,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 770,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 629,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 580,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 534,000 8 UTOPIA-EV ABC TV 521,000 9 TRAVEL GUIDES -RPT Nine Network 508,000 10 GRUEN-EV ABC TV 484,000