Tuesday TV Ratings: The Chase Continues To Win Weekday Eyeballs

Tuesday TV Ratings: The Chase Continues To Win Weekday Eyeballs
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Seven’s The Chase continues to dominate weekday TV – the quiz show won the entertainment crown again yesterday – pulling in 581,000 metro viewers.

It was significantly above other contenders for the crown which included Network 10’s MasterChef  (487,000 metro views), Nine’s Hot Seat (427,000 views) and Network 10’s The Cheap Seats with 375,000 views.

Seven’s Home and Away was second in entertainment with 450 000 views.

In news, Seven won the night with 955,000 views, followed by Nine News with 807,000 views. A total of 677,000 metro viewers signed up to watch Nine’s A Current Affair. Meanwhile 558,000 metro viewers signed up to watch ABC news.

Overall, Seven won the night with 27.5 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 25.4 per cent, Network 10 with 19.8 per cent, the ABC with 16.7 per cent and SBS with 10.6 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
25.4%27.5%19.8%16.7%10.6%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network955,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network910,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network807,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network799,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network677,000
6THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network581,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV558,000
8MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUESNetwork 10487,000
9HOME AND AWAYSeven Network450,000
107.30-EVABC TV448,000

Please login with linkedin to comment

Seven The Chase TV Ratings

Latest News

Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”
  • Media

Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”

Priceline Pharmacy today launches its annual fundraising campaign ‘Stand Up for the Sisterhood’, calling on Australians to stand up for the women in their lives, enlisting the help of Australia’s favourite comedians. Australian comedians Claire Hooper and Nikki Britton will kick off a press call today at Priceline Pharmacy Town Hall Square to introduce the […]

Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow
  • Marketing

Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow

This is Flow (Flow) has added Australian Payments Plus (AP+) to its growing roster of clients. AP+ brings together eftpos, BPAY, and NPP Australia into one organisation to shape the future of payments in Australia. AP+ is also responsible for initiatives such as PayID, PayTo, ConnectID, Osko and Beem.

Australian True Crime Podcast ‘One Minute Remaining’ Hits 2 Million Downloads
  • Marketing

Australian True Crime Podcast ‘One Minute Remaining’ Hits 2 Million Downloads

The Australian true crime podcast One Minute Remaining has hit two million downloads in just nine months since its launch. In One Minute Remaining, Jack Laurence speaks with inmates serving lengthy sentences in the United States about their convictions for a range of different serious crimes from arson, robbery, attempted murder and murder itself. The creation of […]

News Sport Network Announces Slew Of Senior Appointments
  • Marketing

News Sport Network Announces Slew Of Senior Appointments

News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network managing director Michael Wilkins has announced senior appointments for the division to position the business for its next phase of growth. Wilkins said he was pleased to announce these new appointments for the News Sport Network to further build on audience and commercial growth. “The News Sport Network leadership team provides coordinated direction […]

Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ
  • Media

Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ

The 2023 Gerety Awards rocked Cannes with their VIP BBQ party that celebrated the recently announced shortlist along with Gerety judges from around the world. As has become a Gerety BBQ tradition, everyone was given a beautiful brooch on arrival with one lucky guest winning an incredible prize – that prize being a stay Pearl […]

Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board
  • Media

Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board

The Brilliant, a global science communication publication based in Sydney, has announced a board of five of the world’s best and brightest, including famed climatologist Professor Michael Mann. The announcement, and growth of The Brilliant, comes at a time when many countries are battling the rise of misinformation online, and looking to strengthen coverage focussed […]

Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record
  • Marketing

Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record

Leading digital agency, Resolution Digital has expanded its remit as Aspen Pharma’s search agency partner for Aspen’s house of brands, one year on from being appointed Aspen’s Search agency for flagship brands including Coloxyl, Dymadon, Flo and Novalac. This extended partnership will see Resolution Digital play a critical role in digital strategy planning to increase […]

Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth
  • Marketing

Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth

Sustainability-focused performance marketing agency Intender has appointed Jonathan Peach, general manager, as it consolidates three years of exponential growth that has seen the business quietly compile a roster of national and international clients. Intender’s data-driven approach has seen the under-the-radar agency pick up performance marketing accounts for brands including Stockland, EnergyAustralia, Cheddar by CBA, Insure […]