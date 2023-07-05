Tuesday TV Ratings: The Chase Continues To Win Weekday Eyeballs

Seven’s The Chase continues to dominate weekday TV – the quiz show won the entertainment crown again yesterday – pulling in 581,000 metro viewers.

It was significantly above other contenders for the crown which included Network 10’s MasterChef (487,000 metro views), Nine’s Hot Seat (427,000 views) and Network 10’s The Cheap Seats with 375,000 views.

Seven’s Home and Away was second in entertainment with 450 000 views.

In news, Seven won the night with 955,000 views, followed by Nine News with 807,000 views. A total of 677,000 metro viewers signed up to watch Nine’s A Current Affair. Meanwhile 558,000 metro viewers signed up to watch ABC news.

Overall, Seven won the night with 27.5 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 25.4 per cent, Network 10 with 19.8 per cent, the ABC with 16.7 per cent and SBS with 10.6 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 25.4% 27.5% 19.8% 16.7% 10.6%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 955,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 910,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 807,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 799,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 677,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 581,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 558,000 8 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUES Network 10 487,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 450,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 448,000