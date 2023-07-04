Monday TV Ratings: Have You Been Paying Attention? Gives 10 A Shot In The Arm

Viewers are continuing to pay attention to Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? The show was the second most-watched entertainment show of last night with 604,000 views.

It was just slightly pipped to the post for most-watched entertainment show of the day by Seven’s The Chase Australia which had 625,000 metro views.

Seven News was the most-watched overall show of last night with 1,056,000 viewers signing up to watch.

This was followed by Nine News with 852,000 views and A Current Affair with 678,000 views.

The ABC’s Back Roads pulled in 515,000 viewers.  Network 10’s MasterChef Australia had a total of 508,000 viewers.

Overall, Seven won the day with 25.6 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 24.7 per cent of views, Network 10 with 22.0 per cent, the ABC with 18.1 per cent and SBS with 9.6 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
24.7%25.6%22.0%18.1%9.6%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network1,056,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network980,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network852,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network842,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network678,000
6THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network625,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV606,000
8HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?Network 10604,000
97.30-EVABC TV561,000
10BACK ROADS S9-EVABC TV515,000

Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ
  • Media

Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ

The 2023 Gerety Awards rocked Cannes with their VIP BBQ party that celebrated the recently announced shortlist along with Gerety judges from around the world. As has become a Gerety BBQ tradition, everyone was given a beautiful brooch on arrival with one lucky guest winning an incredible prize – that prize being a stay Pearl […]

Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board
  • Media

Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board

The Brilliant, a global science communication publication based in Sydney, has announced a board of five of the world’s best and brightest, including famed climatologist Professor Michael Mann. The announcement, and growth of The Brilliant, comes at a time when many countries are battling the rise of misinformation online, and looking to strengthen coverage focussed […]

Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record
  • Marketing

Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record

Leading digital agency, Resolution Digital has expanded its remit as Aspen Pharma’s search agency partner for Aspen’s house of brands, one year on from being appointed Aspen’s Search agency for flagship brands including Coloxyl, Dymadon, Flo and Novalac. This extended partnership will see Resolution Digital play a critical role in digital strategy planning to increase […]

Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth
  • Marketing

Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth

Sustainability-focused performance marketing agency Intender has appointed Jonathan Peach, general manager, as it consolidates three years of exponential growth that has seen the business quietly compile a roster of national and international clients. Intender’s data-driven approach has seen the under-the-radar agency pick up performance marketing accounts for brands including Stockland, EnergyAustralia, Cheddar by CBA, Insure […]

Sydney-Based Indie Agency Engaging.io Opens US Office In Salt Lake City
  • Technology

Sydney-Based Indie Agency Engaging.io Opens US Office In Salt Lake City

Sydney-based independent agency Engaging.io has opened a new US office in Salt Lake City and appointed Ben Whitehead to drive further US growth. Engaging, a CRM integration agency and global HubSpot partner, is already working with a number of US clients across the event, media, education and sporting sectors. Whitehead joins the new Engaging US […]

Challenger Bank Revolut Launches First APAC OOH Campaign
  • Technology

Challenger Bank Revolut Launches First APAC OOH Campaign

UK-based challenger bank Revolut has launched its first Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign for the Asia-Pacific region and giving away a solid gold card to 10000 lucky Kiwis. The campaign was designed in-house by Revolut and the fintech firm worked with Auckland-based firm Phantom Bill Stickers to get the ads placed around the city in bus shelters […]

Sydney Indie Agency Engaging.io Opens US Office
  • Media

Sydney Indie Agency Engaging.io Opens US Office

Sydney independent Engaging.io has opened its doors in the US to meet growing demand from existing and prospective clients across North America. Engaging, a CRM integration agency and global HubSpot partner, is already working with a number of US clients across the event, media, education and sporting sectors. It has now appointed sales and solutions […]

Mondelēz Europe’s VP Marketing Returns To Australia For ANZ Role
  • Marketing

Mondelēz Europe’s VP Marketing Returns To Australia For ANZ Role

Ben Wicks, Mondelēz Europe’s vice president of marketing, has returned to Australia after spending the last six years in Europe with the company. Wicks is due to become the company’s new VP of marketing ANZ later this month and has spent more than 14 years with the confectioner. He has held a variety of roles […]

Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series
  • Marketing

Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series

Bendigo Bank has partnered with Australia’s only BIPOC, female-led podcast agency, The Peers Project to launch NAIDOC week podcast short-series ‘A Yarn with our Elders’. The new podcast, presented by Bendigo Bank, teaches us to listen more intently and understand more deeply the ways of the world’s oldest living culture. This isn’t your average podcast, […]

ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan
  • Marketing

ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan

Gold Logie Nominee and proud Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith and singing sensation Casey Donovan, kicked off ABC’s NAIDOC week coverage in style, hosting the annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony, on Saturday night. ABC head of indigenous Kelrick Martin, said: “What a fantastic night! ABC congratulates all the Award winners, who exemplify the spirit of […]