Monday TV Ratings: Have You Been Paying Attention? Gives 10 A Shot In The Arm

Viewers are continuing to pay attention to Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? The show was the second most-watched entertainment show of last night with 604,000 views.

It was just slightly pipped to the post for most-watched entertainment show of the day by Seven’s The Chase Australia which had 625,000 metro views.

Seven News was the most-watched overall show of last night with 1,056,000 viewers signing up to watch.

This was followed by Nine News with 852,000 views and A Current Affair with 678,000 views.

The ABC’s Back Roads pulled in 515,000 viewers. Network 10’s MasterChef Australia had a total of 508,000 viewers.

Overall, Seven won the day with 25.6 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 24.7 per cent of views, Network 10 with 22.0 per cent, the ABC with 18.1 per cent and SBS with 9.6 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 24.7% 25.6% 22.0% 18.1% 9.6%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 1,056,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 980,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 852,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 842,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 678,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 625,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 606,000 8 HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Network 10 604,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 561,000 10 BACK ROADS S9-EV ABC TV 515,000