Sunday TV Ratings: Aussies’ Ashes Win Helps Nine To A Big Night

The Ashes, they never fail to disappoint, do they? (Well, apart from when played in Australia, where they always disappoint.)

Fans of the game were in for a real treat last night as the second Test went down to the wire on the final day.

Amid claims of cheating and even the alleged physical abuse of Australian players by the normally polite Lord’s crowd, Australia won one for the ages, taking the game by 43 runs and going 2-0 up in the best of five series.

Understandably, the game did the business for broadcaster Nine, with last night’s coverage peaking at 750,000 OzTAM metro numbers.

Some 314,000 hardy souls hanging about to see the game finish in the wee small hours of this morning.

Understandably, Nine’s coverage helped it to a big Sunday night win, taking home 41.7 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven had to settle for 24.9 per cent, 10 did 14 per cent, the ABC had 11.3 per cent and SBS did a neat eight.

Seven could console itself with the most watched show of Sunday – its 6pm news bulletin doing 917,000.

Nine’s bulletin had 862,000 and 60 Minutes did 341,000.

In the clash of the footy codes, Seven’s AFL coverage pulled 300,000 and Nine’s NRL did 244,000.

Over at 10, MasterChef got cooked by the cricket, it only managed 411,000. The Sunday Project had 289,000.

The ABC’s Sunday went this way – 7pm news (533,000), Grand Designs Revisited (336,000) and Silent Witness (274,000).