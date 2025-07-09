B&T's season report

Dentsu’s iProspect began life as a performance marketing agency until it merged with stablemate Vizeum to offer a digital-first, end-to-end media agency.

In a year in which ad spend remained largely flat, iProspect’s roots have come to the fore, booking 10 per cent profit growth.

The agency prides itself on a strong people-first culture and diversity; half of its leadership team and three quarters of new hires are from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

The agency also requires all staff to complete the MFA’s Inclusion Program, which helps media companies embrace diversity and promote a safe workplace, covering areas including disability, cultural diversity, First Nations, generational diversity, gender equity and LGBTIQ+.

These workplace innovations have enabled iProspect to feature in the AFR’s best places to work list for Media and Marketing companies.

iProspect’s success has resonated with the market. In 2024, it won three significant accounts in eBay, Youi and MYOB, while losing the global hotel group Accor and Crown.

All in all, it has been a promising season for iProspect, despite the challenging times for the broader Dentsu group and the market. Can the team build on these foundations and climb the ladder in 2025?