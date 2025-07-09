Dentsu’s iProspect began life as a performance marketing agency until it merged with stablemate Vizeum to offer a digital-first, end-to-end media agency.
In a year in which ad spend remained largely flat, iProspect’s roots have come to the fore, booking 10 per cent profit growth.
The agency prides itself on a strong people-first culture and diversity; half of its leadership team and three quarters of new hires are from ethnically diverse backgrounds.
The agency also requires all staff to complete the MFA’s Inclusion Program, which helps media companies embrace diversity and promote a safe workplace, covering areas including disability, cultural diversity, First Nations, generational diversity, gender equity and LGBTIQ+.
These workplace innovations have enabled iProspect to feature in the AFR’s best places to work list for Media and Marketing companies.
iProspect’s success has resonated with the market. In 2024, it won three significant accounts in eBay, Youi and MYOB, while losing the global hotel group Accor and Crown.
All in all, it has been a promising season for iProspect, despite the challenging times for the broader Dentsu group and the market. Can the team build on these foundations and climb the ladder in 2025?
L’Oreal Essie ‘Nailed it – Australia’s Most Colourful Keyword Strategy’
In this campaign, Essie were able to disrupt and dominate Australia’s search engine result pages (SERPs) by flexing their authority in colour.
What elevates this work beyond day-to-day brilliance is that they did it entirely through content and keyword optimisation, yielding impressive results akin to paid search, positive influences on Essie’s brand and delivered commercial savings.
Air New Zealand, ‘Beating the January Blues’
This campaign was all about the January Blues; that time of the year when the rellies have gone, you’re back at work and new year’s resolutions are already proving too hard to keep.
In the campaign Air New Zealand inspired travellers to book a flight with them as a way of beating those blues, through a media campaign that was data-led, omni-channel and executed entirely programmatically. The campaign generated some of Air New Zealand’s best-ever brand and business results during the January period.
MYOB, ‘Connecting SME’s to The Real OG’
Via this campaign MYOB, improved perceptions of their brand by 9 per cent, and unlocked a surge in consideration (+31 per cent) that almost doubled SME-brand engagement (187 per cent).
MYOB achieved this by gaining a fresh understanding of their consumers and using data-driven media and messaging to enhance relevance, shifting perceptions of their offering.
iProspect is an agency experiencing accelerated growth across all key areas of a thriving agency, including recognition and accolades across Culture; Australian Financial Review as one of the best places to work [Media and Marketing category], and Gold for Best Culture at the Campaign Asia Agency of the Year awards.
Great work being recognised by esteemed industry awards, including B&T and APAC Search Awards, led by many of our talented stars across the agency, as recognised via B&T’s 30 Under 30 and AdNews.
And the driver to our commercial success via local and global new business wins, resulting in iProspect being recognised as the highest growth network globally according to RECMA.
Luke consistently goes above and beyond, and is not limited to his day-to-day, but new business contributions, DE&I champion and Force for Good exemplified.
iProspect has worked on its playing roster and is starting to get noticeable runs on the board.