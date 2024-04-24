Sydney Comedy Festival: Taking The City & Social Media By Storm

Sydney Comedy Festival 2024 is live and ready to rumble, showing the best of international and homegrown talent at a host of venues around town.

As usual, it’s hot on the heels of its big sister, the giant that is the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, picking up some acts as they continue on their own tours that will spread out across Australia and the rest of the world. For others, it’s their main time to shine!

There’s also the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour taking acts to places it might not otherwise reach, and the FRESH program, offering financial and professional help to new talent.

Social media channels are ever more important, to get the word out, but increasingly where people view content and make a connection with an audience. Sell-out shows have been created off the back of a viral video, and media and advertising agencies could pick up a trick or two about engagement.

Check out the festival, you might just find your next emcee and the next TikTok star all in one!