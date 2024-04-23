Entries Are Now Open For The 2024 Brandies, IntelligenceBank’s Annual Brand Marketing Awards

Entries Are Now Open For The 2024 Brandies, IntelligenceBank’s Annual Brand Marketing Awards
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



IntelligenceBank, the platform that empowers global marketing teams to go to market faster, maintain brand integrity across channels and maintain legal compliance, is pleased to announce open entries for the 2024 Brandies.

Once again, the Brandies will celebrate the brilliant brand work produced by marketing and brand heroes worldwide. Past winners included marketing teams from Univar, The Australian Grand Prix Corporation, HealthComp, Luminis Health, Medibank, National Australia Bank and many others. Categories for the 2024 brand marketing awards series are as follows:

Best Brand Campaign
This category will celebrate campaigns that effectively emphasize the company’s brand identity, core message or story. Competitive entries will be driven by a specific goal to improve brand equity, awareness or another result.

Best Rebrand or Brand Update
This brand award category will recognize excellence in either a comprehensive overhaul in identity or a significant update in market positioning, brand relevance or emotional resonance. Competitive entries will be able to tell a concise and compelling story about what prompted the decision to execute the changes and any perceived qualitative or quantitative feedback.

Best Agency-Created Brand Design
Design agency work is often unheralded, and this award category will herald superb brand identity design and positioning work done with clear audiences and objectives in mind.

Best Brand Portal Design and Execution
Brand portals are increasingly essential to helping companies ensure brand compliance across company and partner initiatives. This award category will seek out excellence in brand portal design, using evocative imagery representative of core brand identity.

In addition, Brandies winners and finalists will provide evidence of outstanding UX and innovative use cases that truly enable internal and external partners.

“There’s so much great brand work out there, yet not enough recognition,” said IntelligenceBank CEO Tessa Court. “The Brandies celebrate the inspiration and the perspiration – the strategists, the ideators, and the facilitators”.

Entries will be accepted until midnight on May 31 2024.




Please login with linkedin to comment

intelligencebank

Latest News

Sydney Comedy Festival: Taking The City & Social Media By Storm
  • Media

Sydney Comedy Festival: Taking The City & Social Media By Storm

Sydney Comedy Festival 2024 is live and ready to rumble, showing the best of international and homegrown talent at a host of venues around town. As usual, it’s hot on the heels of its big sister, the giant that is the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, picking up some acts as they continue on their own […]

Global Marketers Descend For AANA’s RESET For Growth
  • Advertising

Global Marketers Descend For AANA’s RESET For Growth

The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has announced the final epic lineup of local and global marketing powerhouses for RESET for Growth 2024. Lead image: Josh Faulks, chief executive officer, AANA  Back in 2000, a woman with no business experience opened her first juice bar in Adelaide. The idea was brilliantly simple: make healthy […]