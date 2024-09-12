Come One, Come All! It’s Your Agency Of The Year Finalists For 2024’s B&T Awards!!

Following hot on the heels of yesterday’s blockbuster reveal of the Campaign of the Year Finalists for 2024, we’ve got your equally highly prized Agency of the Year Finalists!
And boy, what a list it is this year. You’ll see the biggest names in adland on this list — from creative powerhouses in The Monkeys, DDB and Special Group (last year’s Grand Prix winner) to indie hot shops such as Bullfrog, Hopeful Monsters and Today The Brave. You’ll also get a read on the best media agencies in the land, including Zenith, Atomic 212, and Mindshare. Don’t forget to check out the best PR shops, martech firms, marketing teams and the ever-popular emerging agencies!
But, of course, everything will come down to how the teams perform at our live judging, set to take place in Sydney this month.
Join us at the Hordern Pavilion on 8 November to find out who takes home the gongs — you can buy your tickets at the discounted Early Bird rate of $471.90 — or $438.90 if you bring nine other colleagues!
If there are any typos below, please email events@themisfits.media as soon as possible. If you don’t, your trophy will have a misspelling — and no one wants that.
So, without any further ado, here are your B&T Awards Agency of the Year Finalists!
Advertising Agency
- BMF
- DDB Sydney
- Howatson+Company
- Special Group
- The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song
- Thinkerbell
Direct Response / Performance Agency
- GroupM Nexus
- Jaywing
- Orange Line
- Reload Media
- Resolution Digital Australia
- Sparro by Brainlabs
- WiredCo.
Branding, Design & CX Agency
- Apparent Communications
- BMF
- CHEP Network
- Howatson+Company
- Supermassive
- The Hallway
Emerging Agency
- Born
- Supermassive
- Time Under Tension
Experiential / Promotional Agency
- Akcelo
- Amplify
- INVNT
- Rizer
- Yakusan Brand Experience Group
Independent Agency – Over 50 Employees
- Akcelo
- Atomic 212
- Howatson+Company
- Special Group
- Thinkerbell
- TRA
Independent Agency – Under 50 Employees
- Bullfrog
- Hopeful Monsters
- Rumble Strategic Creative
- The Hallway
- Today the Brave
- WiredCo.
Marketing Team of the Year
- amaysim
- Ego Pharmaceuticals
- Football Australia
- Domain
- Lion
- Uber Australia
Marketing Technology Company of the Year
- Ideally
- impact.com
- Magnite
- The Trade Desk
- Time Under Tension
- Yahoo
Media Agency
- Atomic 212°
- EssenceMediacom
- Howatson+Company
- Mindshare
- OMD Australia
- Zenith Media
NSW Agency
- Akcelo
- Apparent Communications
- BMF
- Howatson+Company
- Special Group
- The Hallway
People & Culture – Over 100 Employees
- BMF
- GroupM
- Thinkerbell
People & Culture – Under 100 Employees
- Avenue C
- dentsu Queensland
- Man of Many
- one green bean
- The Content Division
- The Media Store
PR Agency
- Eleven
- Poem
- Supermassive
- Thinkerbell
- We Are Different
Production Company
- Chisel
- FINCH
- Jack Nimble
- Revolver
- Tag
QLD/Other States/Territories/NZ Agency
- dentsu Queensland
- kwpx
- Rumble Strategic Creative
- Special NZ
Research Agency
- Fifth Dimension Research and Consulting
- FiftyFive5, part of Accenture Song
- Nature
- PHD
- TABOO
- TRA
VIC Agency
- Akcelo
- Bullfrog
- Half Dome
- HERO
- Special Melbourne
- Think HQ