Come One, Come All! It’s Your Agency Of The Year Finalists For 2024’s B&T Awards!!

Following hot on the heels of yesterday’s blockbuster reveal of the Campaign of the Year Finalists for 2024, we’ve got your equally highly prized Agency of the Year Finalists!

And boy, what a list it is this year. You’ll see the biggest names in adland on this list — from creative powerhouses in The Monkeys, DDB and Special Group (last year’s Grand Prix winner) to indie hot shops such as Bullfrog, Hopeful Monsters and Today The Brave. You’ll also get a read on the best media agencies in the land, including Zenith, Atomic 212, and Mindshare. Don’t forget to check out the best PR shops, martech firms, marketing teams and the ever-popular emerging agencies!

But, of course, everything will come down to how the teams perform at our live judging, set to take place in Sydney this month.

Join us at the Hordern Pavilion on 8 November to find out who takes home the gongs — you can buy your tickets at the discounted Early Bird rate of $471.90 — or $438.90 if you bring nine other colleagues!

If there are any typos below, please email events@themisfits.media as soon as possible. If you don’t, your trophy will have a misspelling — and no one wants that.

So, without any further ado, here are your B&T Awards Agency of the Year Finalists!

Advertising Agency

BMF

DDB Sydney

Howatson+Company

Special Group

The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song

Thinkerbell

Direct Response / Performance Agency

GroupM Nexus

Jaywing

Orange Line

Reload Media

Resolution Digital Australia

Sparro by Brainlabs

WiredCo.

Branding, Design & CX Agency

Apparent Communications

BMF

CHEP Network

Howatson+Company

Supermassive

The Hallway

Emerging Agency

Born

Supermassive

Time Under Tension

Experiential / Promotional Agency

Akcelo

Amplify

INVNT

Rizer

Yakusan Brand Experience Group

Independent Agency – Over 50 Employees

Akcelo

Atomic 212

Howatson+Company

Special Group

Thinkerbell

TRA

Independent Agency – Under 50 Employees

Bullfrog

Hopeful Monsters

Rumble Strategic Creative

The Hallway

Today the Brave

WiredCo.

Marketing Team of the Year

amaysim

Ego Pharmaceuticals

Football Australia

Domain

Lion

Uber Australia

Marketing Technology Company of the Year

Ideally

impact.com

Magnite

The Trade Desk

Time Under Tension

Yahoo

Media Agency

Atomic 212°

EssenceMediacom

Howatson+Company

Mindshare

OMD Australia

Zenith Media

NSW Agency

Akcelo

Apparent Communications

BMF

Howatson+Company

Special Group

The Hallway

People & Culture – Over 100 Employees

BMF

GroupM

Thinkerbell

People & Culture – Under 100 Employees

Avenue C

dentsu Queensland

Man of Many

one green bean

The Content Division

The Media Store

PR Agency

Eleven

Poem

Supermassive

Thinkerbell

We Are Different

Production Company

Chisel

FINCH

Jack Nimble

Revolver

Tag

QLD/Other States/Territories/NZ Agency

dentsu Queensland

kwpx

Rumble Strategic Creative

Special NZ

Research Agency

Fifth Dimension Research and Consulting

FiftyFive5, part of Accenture Song

Nature

PHD

TABOO

TRA

VIC Agency