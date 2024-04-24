Intuit Mailchimp Makes A Splash With Its First Australian Brand Campaign

Intuit Mailchimp has launched its first Australian brand campaign, “To: Australia From: Mailchimp” created by its in-house agency, Wink Creative.

Intuit Mailchimp’s debut Australian campaign is a love letter to Australian marketers with its creative concept drawing from the visual elements of email to create familiarity. Using elements such as a navigation bar and a recipient field at the top of each execution alongside bespoke copy to cleverly coincide with each media placement, Intuit Mailchimp is reiterating its commitment to the market by showing up with a personalised message.

The campaign was created by Intuit Mailchimp’s in-house creative agency, Wink Creative, and media agency MG OMD, with 66 static and digital out-of-home units rolled out across Sydney and Melbourne metro locations.

The six-week brand awareness campaign, which is now live, utilises high-impact media including Large Format OOH, murals, sequential boards, street furniture, smaller digital OOH and tram wraps.

“Australia is a key market for Intuit Mailchimp,’ says Jeremy Jones, head of creative at Wink.

‘We want to let Aussie marketers know how important they are to our brand and ‘To: Australia From: Mailchimp’ is how we reinforce our commitment to both our existing and new customers.

By showing up with fun, and relevant messages for our audience, we are letting them know that Intuit Mailchimp is here to help them grow their business and convert more customers, we want to become their customer growth engine. This campaign shows all of the ways we can do that.”




