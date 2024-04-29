DiDi Taps Disney’s Tim Farmer For Head Of Brand Marketing Role

DiDi has appointed Tim Farmer as head of brand marketing in Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to his new role at the rideshare company, Farmer spent eight years at The Walt Disney Company, rising from a partnerships lead to become its marketing director responsible for Disney+, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight and Nat Geo.

“One of the most exciting things about joining DiDi at this point in their journey is the potential for significant growth in this market. The rideshare category as a whole is firmly entrenched in Australia, and DiDi has grown in its near six years of being here to now almost having a quarter of the market in terms of share. What this means is that the product and service offering itself is as strong as any in market and can stand up to the demands of the market which continues to grow,” said Farmer.

“Clearly we are the challenger brand in this market, and so with that comes some opportunity to be innovative and trial new things and so, with this in mind, I’m really looking forward to connecting with the different partners that we will need to bring this to life in market as we build a strong brand to support what is already a strong product offering,” he added.