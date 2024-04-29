Val Morgan Digital Exceeds All Campaign Uplift Benchmarks Via A 12-Month Brand Metrics Study

Val Morgan Digital has announced the results of its 12-month partnership with Brand Metrics, which measures the effect of campaigns running across its stable of high-profile sites, including Fandom, The Latch, POPSUGAR, BuzzFeed, Tasty, and LADbible Group.

Brand Metrics is a global technology company with an award-winning brand lift methodology that enables many of the world’s leading digital publishers to measure the effect of campaigns running on their sites at true scale across four key metrics: awareness, consideration, preference, and action intent.

The partnership, developed over the past year, tracked over 44 million campaign impressions and over 6500 survey responses. The study enabled Val Morgan Digital to analyse its brand lift data and uncover insights into advertising effectiveness across its sites. Additionally, advertisers were provided with the results of how their campaigns performed.

The study revealed that audiences are more receptive to advertising across Val Morgan Digital’s suite of sites. The campaign frequency is 129 per cent higher than the Brand Metrics benchmark. Beyond frequency, Val Morgan Digital’s audience also spent longer viewing campaigns, delivering a 44 per cent increase on the Brand Metrics benchmark.

Val Morgan Digital’s audience over-indexed across awareness, consideration, preference and action intent metrics and the measured campaigns were also effective at driving consumers down the funnel.

Val Morgan Digital’s Managing Director, Brian Florido, commented on the study’s results and the partnership’s impact on the company’s approach to market: “These results further solidify that we’re not only effective at connecting with audiences, particularly youths, where we reach 4.25 million 14-39-year-olds monthly, but also in our ability to strongly deliver on brand and campaign metrics.

“Measuring brand lift across more campaigns than ever before has made campaign outcomes a core component of our sales pitch. Brand Metrics’ approach is easy to scale, so we are rapidly building up our overall benchmarks, enabling us to explore effectiveness in a more nuanced way and include these insights in our future proposals.”

“Over the last year, it has been great to see Val Morgan Digital use Brand Metrics to extend their campaign measurement capabilities more widely and provide tangible evidence to advertisers about the impact of advertising across their suite of premium sites,” said Gavin Merwood, commercial lead, APAC for Brand Metrics.

Val Morgan Digital’s brand uplift study, Compass, is available now across all campaigns. Brands will receive a comprehensive study as part of their post-campaign reporting.