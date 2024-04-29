Print Audits To Discontinue As Audited Media Association Of Australia Pivots To Support Influencer Marketing

The Board of the Audited Media Association of Australia (AMAA) has announced that its Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) and Circulation Audits Bureau (CAB) print audit services will discontinue from April 2024.

The AMAA conducted audits of print media for both the ABC, for major publications that sell their print and digital copies and the CAB, for publications that distribute all or a large portion of their copies for free.

Over the past four years, the AMAA has been working with advertisers, media, PR and talent agencies through its Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO), developing best practice guides and tools to promote industry regulation and leading standards.

Since its launch in 2019 with the AiMCO Code of Practice, the industry has leaned in to support best practice through tools, guides, webinars and the new AiMCO Accreditation program developed to provide clear guidance on industry agreed convention and ensuring advertising meets Australian Consumer Law.

“The focus of the AMAA has always been on providing industry-wide best practice services that support advertising spend. Where the print audit service delivered a consistent, reliable, verified framework, the new AiMCO initiatives are focused on providing the same confidence to advertisers and their agencies working in influencer marketing,” said AMAA Chairman Jason Tonelli.

“The changing nature of print media and the growing focus on readership and other reporting metrics has resulted in a decrease in the need for traditional media audits, and while the AMAA has continued to provide this service over the last four years, the time is right to shift our attention”.

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) will continue and is now the main focus for the AMAA Board with a new direction under new managing director, Patrick Whitnall.




