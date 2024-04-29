Cosmo Returns To Australia!

Following a hiatus of almost six years, Cosmopolitan is set to return to the Australian market this August, led by Publisher Katarina Kroslakova’s publishing house KK Press in collaboration with Hearst Magazines International.

With a mission of embracing, celebrating, and empowering women across the nation, Cosmopolitan Australia is poised to invigorate the women’s lifestyle publication landscape.

“Cosmopolitan Australia’s vision is clear: to uplift, empower, and champion women while having an absolute blast doing it. We’re dedicated to delivering thought-provoking, insightful journalism and entertainment that resonates with young women nationwide”, said Kroslakova.

“Cosmo remains as essential and vibrant today as it was under Helen Gurley Brown’s pioneering vision in 1965. Helen was the original influencer, ahead of her time, who understood that young women yearned for more from life, advocating for their right to live unapologetically and own their choices, including the bold ones about sex and relationships. Cosmopolitan Australia will capture that same energy, speaking directly to every facet of a young woman’s life today – from embracing love to navigating career paths and personal identities. We’re here to empower, entertain, and be a companion through it all. Cosmo isn’t just a magazine; it’s the voice that cheers you on to live your most authentic life, owning conversations about all the fierce, fun aspects of being a woman today.”

Cosmopolitan Australia will launch with a “vibrant blend of engaging content spanning style, beauty, technology, relationships, entertainment, and career and financial advice.”

Recent reports indicate a significant growth in women’s lifestyle magazines in Australia, alongside the continued expansion in digital and social media use among Australian women aged 18-35, presenting an opportune moment for Cosmopolitan’s return. With a clear strategy to engage with audiences in both print and digital formats, there are six print issues planned annually with digital assets utilising online and social media to provide a comprehensive, omnichannel brand experience.

“While embracing digital and social media, print also offers a unique and complementary opportunity for longform storytelling, providing in-depth exploration, escapism and a tactile experience, which is particularly appealing to Gen Z and young millennial readers who are seeking a break from constant connectivity”, Kroslakova explained.

“The relaunch of Cosmopolitan Australia marks an exciting next chapter for this iconic brand, while reinforcing our commitment to delivering culturally relevant content to audiences around the globe,” said Kim St. Clair Bodden, senior vice president of editorial and brand director of Hearst Magazines International. “We are delighted to partner with KK Press as we reconnect and engage with millions of authentic and bold young women in this important market.”

The first issue of Cosmopolitan Australia will dive headfirst into the issues facing women today, drawing inspiration from iconic women who have tackled challenges head-on with success. As the September issue and start of Spring, the debut print issue will also feature the latest seasonal fashion collections and showcase makeup and hair trends for the season ahead.