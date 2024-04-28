Outbrain Snatches Chris Oxley From Foxtel Media

Outbrain has appointed Chris Oxley as the country manager for Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

Bringing over 18 years of experience in digital media, Oxley will lead the charge in driving the expansion of Outbrain’s advertising business across ANZ and Singapore. In his role, Oxley will oversee the development and implementation of Outbrain’s commercial strategy along with driving new business opportunities to accelerate revenue growth across the region. His responsibilities include building and maintaining strategic partnerships, amplifying Outbrain’s value proposition, and managing the Outbrain sales teams.

Most recently, Oxley was national head of digital sales for Foxtel Media, where he launched Programmatic TV and led the team to commercialise advertising on the streaming platform Binge. Prior to that, he had successful tenures at Yahoo and BSkyB, which have contributed to Oxley’s deep understanding of ad tech platforms, programmatic advertising and data-driven marketing.

“Outbrain has quickly become a leader in digital media, connecting advertisers with premium audiences in contextually relevant environments. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to lead the ANZ and Singapore teams, solidifying our role as the primary engagement partner for some of the world’s top digital media companies,” Oxley said.

Oxley will report to Amrita de la Peña, managing director APAC, based in Singapore. “Chris is a best-in-class sales leader. He leads from the front and has a remarkable track record of empowering sales teams to surpass their targets. He possesses extensive expertise with a passion in digital media and he strives to build an incredible sales team who are just as passionate as he is,” said de la Peña.

In this newly created role, Oxley will lead and elevate Outbrain within key markets of ANZ and Singapore, establishing and nurturing pivotal relationships with high-level agency holding companies. de la Peña continued: “Chris was selected for his visionary mindset, strong relationships in-market, and successful track record of leading high performing teams. We are thrilled to welcome Chris to Outbrain at this exciting time of growth.”

The appointment is effective immediately.