TEG Group Nabs Belinda Shaw From Boral

TEG has announced the appointment of Belinda Shaw (lead image), as the Group’s chief financial officer.

Belinda will replace TEG’s chief financial officer of 13 years, Sandra Rouse, who remains in the TEG family and will continue to play a key role in TEG’s growth. Sandra will remain reporting into TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones and is committed to ensuring a seamless handover to Belinda.

Belinda comes to TEG with more than 25 years experience at a Senior Level, from large Corporates across multiple industries, leading Global and Regional Teams in Asia, Europe, USA, and Australia. Most recently Belinda held the chief financial officer position at Boral, Australia’s largest vertically-integrated construction materials Company. Prior to joining Boral, Belinda was the Acting CFO at Sydney Airport, and held Senior Executive roles at General Electric (GE), as CFO of ANZ and PNG regions, CFO Global Mining and CFO Global Locomotive.

Belinda will play a vital role working with TEG’s growing portfolio of Live Entertainment Businesses, providing strategic direction and development, and will be a key architect for TEG’s growth and planning.

“We are delighted to have an Executive of Belinda’s calibre join TEG as our Chief Financial Officer,” said TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones.

“Belinda comes to TEG with a proven track record working with Global brands across local and international markets, and her in-depth knowledge and experience will be key to the role as we continue to drive growth”.

“I warmly welcome Belinda to TEG and look forward to working alongside her”.

“It is an exciting time to join TEG as the Business continues to grow its Global Leadership position across Live Entertainment, Ticketing and Technology. I am really looking forward to working with Geoff and the Leadership Team on this growth journey,” Shaw said.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Sandra for her enormous contribution over the past thirteen years. During that time, Sandra has supported the Business through impressive growth, changes in ownership, a pandemic, acquisitions in multiple countries and the list keeps going. I feel privileged to have had Sandra on the Team and have the utmost respect for her commitment, Leadership, and contributions at TEG,” Jones said.

“Sandra will be moving into a new role in the business where her intimate knowledge of the Operations and landscape will drive a number of important initiatives across Strategy, M&A and Operations.”

Belinda Shaw will commence at TEG on 22 July 2024.