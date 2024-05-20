Sky New Zealand Initiates Process For Advertising Sales Representation In Australia

Sky New Zealand launched a process for its advertising sales representation in Australia.

Lead image: Lauren Quaintance, Sky chief media and data officer.

With around 1 million paid customer relationships throughout New Zealand, Sky is home to a broad variety of content across live sport, entertainment, news, movies and kids’ content, reaching four out of five New Zealanders through its portfolio of products and platforms every month. This includes the Sky Box, Sky Pod, streaming platforms Sky Sport Now and Neon, as well as its own free-to-air channel, Sky Open.

The dual NZX and ASX-listed company is now focused on its next stage of growth as it continues to unlock digital platforms for advertisers following the launch of advertising on Neon, its entertainment streaming platform, earlier this year.

“We have incredibly powerful platforms for advertisers wanting to reach Kiwis in moments that matter. With the lion’s share of live sport, we can offer premium environments with incredibly high attention that deliver meaningful integration opportunities for our Australian brand partners,” said Lauren Quaintance, Sky chief media and data officer.

“We already have some strong relationships in Australia, and we’re now looking to strengthen and build on the work that has already been done to continue sharing Sky’s incredible story”.




