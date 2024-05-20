Nine Promotes Nikki Rooke To Replace Richard Hunwick As Director Of Sales – Total TV

Nine has promoted Nikki Rooke to director of sales – total television, to replace Richard Hunwick.

Currently director of sales – Sydney, with commercial responsibility for Nine’s TV, streaming, audio and publishing assets, Rooke will lead Nine’s national total television sales team overseeing Metro TV, Regional TV and BVOD.

Working alongside Jo Clasby (director of sales – total publishing), Ashley Earnshaw (director of sales – total audio), Nick Young (commercial director – digital) and Lisa Day (director – powered), she will report to Nine’s chief sales officer Michael Stephenson.

Having joined Nine two years ago from SCA, Rooke’s extensive media experience, exceptional leadership skills and proven track record leading large teams will ensure that Nine continues to lead the way by creating cross platform solutions for our clients.

Michael Stephenson said: “Nikki is the ultimate professional. She is one of our industry’s most senior commercial leaders and her track record speaks for itself. She is passionate about our people and she has an in-depth understanding of what marketers need. There simply isn’t a more perfect or more qualified person to lead our Total TV team than Nikki Rooke”.

“Nikki joins Jo Clasby, Ash Earnshaw, Nick Young, Lisa Day and Warwick Sharp alongside Andrea Salmon, Bec Lawrie, Sean O’Brien, Clive Bingwa, Tim Rose and Matt Granger in our leadership team. The perfect team to help our clients leverage the power of Nine in our Olympic and Paralympic year.”

Nikki Rooke said: “I’m thrilled to be leading Nine’s Total TV team and fill the very big shoes left behind by Richard Hunwick. I can’t wait to work with all our advertisers who understand and embrace the power of television and the sustainable, profitable returns it delivers to their businesses both in the short and long term.

“I am also very excited to be working with such a talented sales team both market facing and those behind the scenes who work tirelessly every day to ensure our clients have the best experience possible.

“It is such a great time to be stepping into this role as we countdown to Paris 2024, which will deliver to advertisers of all sizes a viewing experience never seen before across FTA television and BVOD with unprecedented scale and addressability. This is only the beginning, with so much more content, more new product innovation and more new data opportunities to come. I can’t wait to get started.”

She will begin her new role on July 1. Her replacement as director of sales – Sydney will be announced in the coming days.