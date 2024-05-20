Zitcha appoints Josh Forsyth as sales lead to drive retail media growth across APAC

Following global expansion and continued strong local demand Zitcha appointed Josh Forsyth as APAC sales lead.

Lead image: Josh Forsyth, sales lead, Zitcha.

Australian-headquartered Zitcha, which operates across four continents in countries including the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa, is looking to Asia as the next major emerging retail media market.

In addition to growing Zitcha’s Australian and New Zealand business, Forsyth will help lead its push across Asia to empower retailers to monetise their onsite, offsite and in-store media assets such as websites, social media, above the line advertising, display, search, email and in-premise, allowing brands in APAC to target audiences using first-party data and personalisation to drive incremental revenues for both retailers and brands.

Research of almost 2,000 senior marketers by the IAB Southeast Asia and India last year found 99 per cent planned to increase their spend on retail media in the next 12 months, 88 per cent are already advertising on between one and three retail media networks and 87 per cent will integrate retail media advertising into their media plans this year.

Forsyth will report to Nick Hinsley, Zitcha’s chief revenue officer.

“Retail media in Australasia and Asia represents a significant, but so far relatively untapped opportunity for retailers, wanting to more efficiently and effectively leverage their own media assets for brand advertising partners. The appointment of Josh is the exciting next development in Zitcha’s continued success locally and our move into Southeast Asia and beyond,” said Hinsley.

“While we are a technology business at heart, it is the expertise of people, such as Josh, who put customers first and become trusted advisors for retailers in this new and fast growing retail media space. This depth of talent and capability within Zitcha enables retailers and brands to navigate what is the third and biggest wave in digital advertising after search and social, and we’re delighted Josh is on the team”.

Forsyth joins Zitcha after more than eight years working in senior sales, partnerships and operations roles for major adtech businesses including Yahoo, The Trade Desk and Vistar Media, where he helped educate and implement clients on new and emerging programmatic channels.

“Zitcha is a market leading retail media platform that continues to innovate to meet the needs of retailers and brands that understand the value in building and operating effective retail media networks. Having watched its success from afar for a while now, I’m delighted to join the team as we capitalise on existing Australia and New Zealand opportunities and turn our sights to the phenomenal opportunities that exist across Asia,” said Forsyth.

Both Forsyth and Zitcha co-founder and COO Jack Byrne will be in Singapore, alongside partners Broadsign, for the inaugural NRF Retail’s Big Show APAC event being held at Marina Bay Sands from 11 to 13 June.