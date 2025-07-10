AdvertisingNewsletter

Women In Media National Conference Unveils ‘Crisis Comms’ Panel Tackling PR Disasters

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
L-R: Sue Cato, Sally Cray, Adam Ferrier.
L-R: Sue Cato, Sally Cray, Adam Ferrier.

At the 2025 Women in Media National Conference, a panel of crisis communication and reputation management experts will tackle the toughest PR disasters, from executive misconduct and product failures to tone-deaf campaigns and the dreaded ‘non-apology’.

The session, ‘Crisis Comms: Surviving the Storm’, will take place on Friday 15 August at ICC Sydney, bringing together voices in communications, psychology, and media strategy.

Panellists include Sue Cato AM, partner at Cato & Clive, an adviser on high-stakes corporate issues, with more than 30 years of  experience in strategic communications and special situations management.

Also joining will be Sally Cray, chief communications officer at the Reserve Bank of Australia. With over two decades of experience in government and business, Cray leads the RBA’s new communications department.

Adam Ferrier, founder and chief thinker at Thinkerbell will also join. Ferrier is a consumer psychologist, crisis strategist, author, and familiar face on programs like Gruen and The Project.

The session will be moderated by professor Monica Attard OAM, journalist and co-director of the UTS Centre for Media Transition.

From the impact of public scrutiny to the challenge of rebuilding trust, the panel will explore how to survive the storm and what to do when you find yourself at the centre of one.

“Everyone has a strategy until they get punched in the face,” Cato said.

Related posts:

  1. NOVA Entertainment Partners With Mark Bouris’ Mentored Studios Podcast Platform
  2. Shout Digital Pinches We Lysn’s Megan Moloney As Chief Customer Officer
  3. Aussie Marketer Confidence Rebounds To Highest Level In 3 Years, Finds Sonar Group Report
  4. WPP Feels The Pinch Of Poor New Biz Performance
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

Latest News

Dame Lisa Carrington.
Zespri Teams Up With World Champion Kayaker Dame Lisa Carrington In Global Partnership
Agency Scorecard: EssenceMediacom
Agency Scorecard: It’s Friday
BMW’s Alex McLean: Let Go Of The Steering Wheel
Register Lost your password?