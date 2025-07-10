I’ll Never Look At A Potato The Same: BMF’s Award-Winning Big Little Campaign For ALDI

ALDI and BMF’s is one of Australia’s most consistently excellent creative partnerships, not least evidenced by their ‘Go Big On The Little Things’ Christmas campaign, which scooped the Best TV Ad at last year’s B&T Awards.

The campaign was delightfully off-the-wall and a refreshing tonic to the overly earnest ads that often dominated the airwaves at the time.

But what made the campaign so special? Why did it produce in a crowded environment? And why bother with linear TV when so many have started to punch the nails into its coffin? To find out, we sat down with BMF’s ECD David Fraser.

“Our Christmas creative process is generally to just do loads of ideas. And then do some more,” said Fraser.

“Somewhere along the line we saw a slide with nothing more than a bowl of brussels sprouts and the words ‘who you callin’ side dish?’ We realised that poor old side dishes deserved the spotlight for a change. And it made business sense to celebrate products beyond the big sellers like ham and turkey. From there, it was all about finding a way to execute the insight. Butchering an 80s ballad and throwing in some magical realism felt distinctive, memorable and had a lot of heart. ”

While the creative process and inspiration was brilliantly silly, the business problem ALDI faced was deadly serious. Inflation was making a big Christmas blowout all the more challenging for Aussies, with 43 per cent of Australians planning to spend less on food and drink at Christmas, up from 28 per cent in 2021.

With turkey and ham remaining top of the billing for many families (and an arms race on ham prices in rival supermarkets) ALDI noticed that the price of sides was also creeping up around the country. And while Christmas dinner doesn’t feel quite right without a turkey or ham, you’ll often find yourself remarking on the crispiness of the roast potatoes, variety of the cheese board or the way that the host, somehow, beyond all the odds, has managed to make Brussel sprouts edible.

To get this message out, linear TV was the perfect medium. Despite its many detractors.

“TV still delivers scale, especially during the holidays when families gather and watch together and Christmas campaigns often rely on sentimentality, nostalgia, and warmth; themes that TV delivers especially well,” said Fraser.

“Everybody visits a supermarket over Christmas time. So, using a channel that can reach the masses, stoke the Christmas feels, and show off ALDI’s festive fare makes sense. It was one piece of a massive campaign. ”

The results were impressive, to say the least, with sales increasing by more than double the target and category-leading value growth.

“There are many objectives to our campaign, with one obvious one being to drive new shoppers in store, which we are pleased to say we did. We also have a big job to do to share the seasonal range, while delivering on core ranges sales growth, which we achieved,” said Fraser.

“Our campaign delivered on all our key campaign objectives, seeing our seasonal and core range sales grow as well as consideration for ALDI.”

That said, it would be a shame if the campaign, like an undercooked roast potato, was a flash in the pan. Fortunately, Fraser reckons that punters have continued the trend of buying more sides over big ticket items for Christmas tables.

However, the ordeal of bringing the campaign to market was somewhat traumatising for Fraser.

“I’ll never look at a potato in quite the same way,” he said, mournfully.

But why did ALDI and BMF choose to enter the campaign into the B&T Awards?

“It’s a hotly contested competition where you’re up against the best work in the country. And they throw a good party,” said Fraser.

