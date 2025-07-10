CampaignsNewsletter

Square Unveils Next Chapter Of ‘Service Still Matters’ Campaign Via Sunday Gravy

Following the launch of Square‘s ‘Service Still Matters’, the campaign returns with the next instalment via Sunday Gravy.

In the new film, a waiter spots diners stranded in a storm. Without hesitation, he runs into the downpour, soaked to the bone, to bring them in. The campaign highlights the importance of moments where heart and instinct rule the day, without any need for tech.

The campaign aims to spotlight that those who show up, care, and serve, are still at the centre of everything.

The campaign was brought to life via the directing duo Novemba.

Square Credits:
Stacey Lowther: Head of Integrated Marketing

Jessica Parker: Integrated Marketing Manager
Sean Conroy: Group Creative Director
Kae Yen Wong: Creative Director
Fin Wang: Art Director
Edgar Acosta: Copywriter
Justine Yee: Operations Lead
Production Company Credits:
Production Company: Good Oil
Production Company Producer: Claire Richards
Executive Producer: Simon Thomas / Juliet Bishop
Director: Novemba
DOP: Max Walter
Post Production: Arc Edit
Post Producer: Winnie O’Neil
Offline Editor: Lucas Bayne
Online Editor: Richard Lambert
Grade: Matt Fezz
Soundmix: Rumble
Casting: Citizen Jane
Creative Agency: Sunday Gravy
Alchemy One Credits:
Managing Partner: Huong Nguyen
Business Director: Cara Sayer-Bourne
Group Strategy Director: Paul Scarf

