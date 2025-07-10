Square Unveils Next Chapter Of ‘Service Still Matters’ Campaign Via Sunday Gravy

Following the launch of Square‘s ‘Service Still Matters’, the campaign returns with the next instalment via Sunday Gravy.

In the new film, a waiter spots diners stranded in a storm. Without hesitation, he runs into the downpour, soaked to the bone, to bring them in. The campaign highlights the importance of moments where heart and instinct rule the day, without any need for tech.

The campaign aims to spotlight that those who show up, care, and serve, are still at the centre of everything.

The campaign was brought to life via the directing duo Novemba.

