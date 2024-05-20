Made This Launches Mercedes-Benz Van’s New Online Store Through Massive LED Show

To launch Mercedes-Benz Van’s online-store, specialist production company, MADE THIS, in collaboration with Team X Australia, developed the “Your Van, Your Way” campaign to highlight the new options for purchasing and customising your Mercedes-Benz Van, online or in-store.

The campaign showcased the unique flexibility Mercedes-Benz Vans provides.

The shoot took place in Melbourne, at NANT Studios, home to the world’s largest LED volume. It was the first automotive campaign undertaken on that stage.

Virtual production has emerged as a transformative force in the field of filmmaking and creative endeavours. It has revolutionised the entire process by introducing greater creativity, improved cost and time efficiency, realistic lighting, and above all, seamless real-time integration of visual effects. The possibilities are vast in this era of virtual production.

“For this creative project, it was important for us to have complete control over the customisable lighting. Nothing could compare to having the option to shoot at NANT Studios. Their volume stage allowed for unprecedented control over lighting setups and conditions. It is such an exciting moment in production because the facilities that now exist in Australia are truly empowering us with unprecedented possibilities for storytelling. We cannot wait for our next opportunity to return to the Volume and continue pushing the boundaries of visual effects work,” said Ainslee Littlemore, MADE THIS head of production.

“Working in partnership with MADE THIS was a dream – with a “one team, one dream” mentality we were able to take our vision to the next level and really create a well-rounded campaign from the ground up. Everything became within reach, and the opportunities MADE THIS provided really pushed the thinking and the craft,” said Jason Hatcher, Team X senior creative.

“We designed this campaign to highlight the variety of options available to our customers throughout their entire purchase journey. It showcases our products, services, and support, both online and in-person, from the initial purchase to ownership. Team X and MADE THIS were fantastic to work with. They took our brief and delivered a production that exceeded our expectations,” said Blake Vincent, Mercedes-Benz Vans marketing and PR manager.