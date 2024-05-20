The Monkeys, Howatson+Co, VML Australia Win Big At The One Show’s Awards
The Monkeys, by Accenture Song, were the second most awarded agency in Asia-Pacific, closely followed by VML Australia and M&C Saatchi, while Howatson+Company is the region’s top indy.
The One Show has unveiled FCB New York as the most creative agency at this year’s awards. FCB picked up 53 awards, and was followed by Rethink Toronto and McCann New York (both with 36 gongs).
In the Asia-Pacific region, Dentsu Inc. Tokyo (claiming 21 awards) followed by The Monkeys (15), VML Australia (12) and M&C Saatchi (9).
Howatson+Company claimed the APAC Independent Agency of the Year, while Airbag won the APAC Production Company.
Globally, Interpublic Group topped the pile, followed by WPP and Publicis Groupe.
By country, Australia was ranked fifth, behind the US, Canada, France and the UK.
The One Show 2024 Asia Pacific Agency Rankings
- Dentsu Inc. Tokyo
- The Monkeys Sydney
- VML Australia Melbourne
- M&C Saatchi Sydney
- TBWA\Hakuhodo Inc. Tokyo
- KMCgroup Tokyo
- Leo Burnett India Mumbai
- SIX Inc. Tokyo
- Leo Burnett Taiwan Taipei
- VML Singapore
