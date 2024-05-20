The Monkeys, Howatson+Co, VML Australia Win Big At The One Show’s Awards

The Monkeys, Howatson+Co, VML Australia Win Big At The One Show’s Awards
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



The Monkeys, by Accenture Song, were the second most awarded agency in Asia-Pacific, closely followed by VML Australia and M&C Saatchi, while Howatson+Company is the region’s top indy.

The One Show has unveiled FCB New York as the most creative agency at this year’s awards. FCB picked up 53 awards, and was followed by Rethink Toronto and McCann New York (both with 36 gongs). 

In the Asia-Pacific region, Dentsu Inc. Tokyo (claiming 21 awards) followed by The Monkeys (15), VML Australia (12) and M&C Saatchi (9).

Howatson+Company claimed the APAC Independent Agency of the Year, while Airbag won the APAC Production Company.

Globally, Interpublic Group topped the pile, followed by WPP and Publicis Groupe.

By country, Australia was ranked fifth, behind the US, Canada, France and the UK.

The One Show 2024 Asia Pacific Agency Rankings 

  1. Dentsu Inc. Tokyo
  2. The Monkeys Sydney
  3. VML Australia Melbourne
  4. M&C Saatchi Sydney
  5. TBWA\Hakuhodo Inc. Tokyo
  6. KMCgroup Tokyo
  7. Leo Burnett India Mumbai
  8. SIX Inc. Tokyo
  9. Leo Burnett Taiwan Taipei
  10. VML Singapore



Please login with linkedin to comment

The Monkeys

Latest News

Zitcha appoints Josh Forsyth as sales lead to drive retail media growth across APAC
  • Advertising

Zitcha appoints Josh Forsyth as sales lead to drive retail media growth across APAC

Following global expansion and continued strong local demand Zitcha appointed Josh Forsyth as APAC sales lead. Lead image: Josh Forsyth, sales lead, Zitcha. Australian-headquartered Zitcha, which operates across four continents in countries including the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa, is looking to Asia as the next major emerging retail media market. In […]

Moët Hennessy NZ Adds Special PR To Agency Roster
  • Advertising

Moët Hennessy NZ Adds Special PR To Agency Roster

Special PR has been added to Moët Hennessy’s roster of communications agencies in New Zealand following a competitive pitch. Special PR will be responsible for integrated communications for Moët Hennessy across its luxury brands, including Cloudy Bay, Whispering Angel, Veuve Clicquot and Glenmorangie. The scope of work includes media relations, influencer marketing, content creation, events […]