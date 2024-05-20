Opinion: Queer & Present Danger – Australia’s Battle For LGBTQ+ Recognition Through Communication

In this op-ed, Blake Mason (pictured above), group account director at Think HQ, explains why the job of advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community is not and never will be done.

In today’s world, the LGBTQ+ community faces a paradoxical reality. While strides toward equality have been made globally, discrimination persists, often intensifying in various forms.

In Australia, while we have made strides in social progress, the queer community still contends with systemic invisibility and persistent dangers. From being underrepresented in official statistics to encountering prejudice in workplaces and social environments, the challenges are multifaceted.

Despite the efforts of advocacy groups and individuals, the struggle for recognition and acceptance remains ongoing. In this context, the power of communication emerges as a crucial tool in advocating for LGBTQ+ equality, amplifying voices, challenging stereotypes, and fostering understanding.

In this ever-evolving communications landscape, the role of LGBTQ+ voices is more critical than ever. I find it both exhilarating and challenging to witness the impact that storytelling, campaigns, and awareness efforts can have in advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and challenging discriminatory policies. It’s a delicate dance between progress and setbacks, a constant reminder of the power wielded by communications in shaping the narrative around our community.

Australia, like the rest of the world, is navigating a complex web of legal battles and societal attitudes when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. One poignant example is the continuing prevalence of conversion practices also known as Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Change Efforts (SOGICE) – where there are still people in parts of Australia (legally) attempting to ‘convert’ LGBTQIA+ people. They are mostly young and vulnerable individuals, having them denounce their homosexuality and align to binary gender markers. The power of communication is strikingly evident in how these stories are brought to light, challenging the status quo and rallying support for those who have been wronged.

Activism through storytelling is not merely a cathartic exercise; it’s a catalyst for legal and social change. When individuals share their experiences, the public gains insight into the injustices faced by the LGBTQ+ community. This understanding is crucial for fostering empathy and galvanising public opinion, ultimately pressuring institutions and policymakers to address discriminatory practices.

However, the power dynamics are not always in our favour. The recent cancellation of ABC’s Drag Story Time is a stark illustration of the threats and harm faced by our communities. The fear of backlash, intimidation, and discrimination has forced us to retreat from spaces where our stories could be celebrated. It’s a concerning reminder that even in an era of progress, there are forces actively working against our visibility and acceptance.

The advertising and communications industry plays a pivotal role in shaping public perceptions. It’s not just about selling products; it’s about selling values, inclusivity, and progress. The business case has already been made that diverse and inclusive representation not only resonates positively with consumers, but this also contributes to changing societal norms.

In 2021, ANZ Bank’s “Signs of Love” campaign, featuring diverse couples expressing love in sign language, received widespread acclaim for its inclusive message. The campaign not only resonated with the LGBTQ+ community but also contributed to broader conversations around acceptance and love in mainstream society.

Storytelling, communications and advertising have a huge amount of power in fostering positive change. However, they also underscore the challenges we face. For every step forward, there’s a risk of backlash that pushes us two steps back. The cancellation of events like Drag Story Time reminds us that the struggle for acceptance is ongoing, and the battlefield includes boardrooms, classrooms, and media platforms.

As advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, we must continue leveraging the power of storytelling and campaigns to challenge discriminatory policies. We need to hold institutions accountable, amplify marginalised voices, and build bridges of understanding within society.

In the realm of advertising and communications, we have the tools to shape narratives, challenge stereotypes, and create a more inclusive world. It’s time to wield this power responsibly, knowing that every message sent out into the world has a ripple effect. By doing so, we can ensure that the next generation grows up in a society where love, acceptance, and equality are not just buzzwords but lived realities. The journey is challenging, but together, armed with the strength of our stories, we can navigate through the storm toward a more equitable future.