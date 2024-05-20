Indie Creative Agency Dig Wins Bendigo Bank, Launches New Campaign

Bendigo Bank has partnered with independent creative agency Dig to launch a new campaign, its first new brand campaign in years, designed to evolve the ‘better big bank’ and reinforce Bendigo Bank as a challenger brand. Dig was appointed as the lead creative agency after a competitive pitch in 2023.

Paul Rhodes, founder of Dig, a B Corp accredited agency, commented, “Bendigo Bank has an ethos very much aligned to that of Dig. We are thrilled to be working with the team at Bendigo Bank, delivering a campaign that brings to life their big bank experience with human values.”

The campaign’s ‘Bigger for you’ concept reinforces the idea that Bendigo Bank is better from both an experience and impact perspective, creating a win-win for customers.

David Joubert, chief creative officer at Dig, explained the campaign’s approach: “We wanted to remind Australians that there is another big bank out there. One that’s better because it is bigger for the things that matter most to customers. Bendigo Bank isn’t just big, it’s bigger for you.”

To bring the authenticity of the Bendigo Bank brand to life, the production team at Dig, along with production company Truce, steered clear of the typical bank ad clichés. Instead, they used real-life scenarios and storytelling that felt down-to-earth and relatable. The aim is to show that Bendigo Bank is approachable and truly cares about the people and communities it serves.

Sarah Bateson, general manager of marketing at Bendigo Bank, said “The continued focus on what really matters to customers is why we’re consistently voted Australia’s Most Trusted Bank, and this comes through in the campaign.”

The campaign launched on 19 May, across cinema, TV, digital, OOH, social, and through the bank’s retail network. Partnering Dig on the launch has been Nunn Media responsible for bringing to life the campaign across paid channels.

