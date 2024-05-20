Thinkerbell Wants To Make Every Day A “Lovely Day For A Guinness”

In new work from Thinkerbell and Lion, the iconic Guinness endline — “Lovely Day For A Guinness” — has been reimagined for winter in the southern hemisphere, revealing the iconic pint motif where you least expect it.

“Winter is the season that Aussies can enjoy Guinness while taking in the best bits of the season. It’s the crisp winter days, or the cosiness of a pub or home at night that the unique characteristics of a Guinness can really be savoured,” said Albertus Lombard, Lion brand director of premium beer.

“Through the work we sought to capture the smooth characteristics of a Guinness on a winter’s day. This manifested in everything from the setting, a post-surf pint at the end of the day, to the grade and even the decision to execute the film in a single, continuous shot,” said Paul Swann, Thinkerbell chief creative tinker.

“Lovely Day For A Guinness” is supported by a national through-the-line creative running across video, audio, and static, in and out of the home.

To celebrate the return of winter as the Guinness season, the Guinness Brewery of Meteorology is also returning for a second year on 1 June, the first day of winter. Users of the web app will be alerted to ideal drinking temperatures and using geo-targeted technology to reveal the closest venue serving Guinness.

The temperature-controlled winter promotion offer will also be activated throughout the season as well as key dates for winter. Consumers can visit the Bureau of Meterology to check if they are eligible for a free Guinness at participating venues and Dan Murphy stores.

Credits:

Client: Lion

Creative Agency: Thinkerbell

Media Agency: UM

Digital Agency: Affinity

Production: Finch