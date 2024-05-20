Moët Hennessy NZ Adds Special PR To Agency Roster

Special PR has been added to Moët Hennessy’s roster of communications agencies in New Zealand following a competitive pitch.

Special PR will be responsible for integrated communications for Moët Hennessy across its luxury brands, including Cloudy Bay, Whispering Angel, Veuve Clicquot and Glenmorangie.

The scope of work includes media relations, influencer marketing, content creation, events and activations and trade partnerships.

Moët Hennessy Australia and New Zealand marketing and consumer engagement director Julien Marteau said: “We were very impressed with the creativity and strategic rigour displayed by Special during the entirety of the pitching process, as well as their ability to deliver through-the-line thinking.”

Special PR is the communications arm of Special Group and has a team of more than 15 across Auckland and Sydney. It has worked with blue-chip clients including Jaguar Land Rover, DB Breweries and Tourism New Zealand.

Special PR managing director Kelly Grindle said: “Moët Hennessy has such a legendary portfolio of luxury brands, it’s a dream account for the Special PR team and we are beyond thrilled to be embarking on this partnership with them.”